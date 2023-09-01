Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 3,911
Paradise Parakeet NOOOOO
My toddler got at my Evo Beachcomber, and my miniscule rubber bird is GONE

god damn it, for all i know he could have eaten the damn thing
#2
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6,670
Re: Paradise Parakeet NOOOOO
My toddler got at my Evo Beachcomber, and my miniscule rubber bird is GONE

god damn it, for all i know he could have eaten the damn thing
Better inspect the diapers or toddler plops...
