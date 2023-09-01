Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:23 PM   #1
MahtimusPrime09
Shut up, Rattrap
MahtimusPrime09's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 398
Studio Series Coronation Starscream for sale
What’s up everyone!

As titled, I’ve got a SS Coronation Starscream available for sale. It is fully complete and unopened (still bagged and tied to the interior cardboard). The only thing is the box is damaged. However, all parts and the figure itself are intact and undamaged.

I don’t have a set price on it but I’m open to chat about it and negotiate something. I would probably prefer local meetups (greater Montreal area) for the figure but if you are interested and not in Montreal, please don’t hesitate to message me and we can try to work something out.

I can provide pictures upon request. Just PM me.
Cheers!
