MahtimusPrime09 Shut up, Rattrap Join Date: Jun 2015 Location: Montreal, Quebec Posts: 398

Studio Series Coronation Starscream for sale What’s up everyone!



As titled, I’ve got a SS Coronation Starscream available for sale. It is fully complete and unopened (still bagged and tied to the interior cardboard). The only thing is the box is damaged. However, all parts and the figure itself are intact and undamaged.



I don’t have a set price on it but I’m open to chat about it and negotiate something. I would probably prefer local meetups (greater Montreal area) for the figure but if you are interested and not in Montreal, please don’t hesitate to message me and we can try to work something out.



I can provide pictures upon request. Just PM me.

Cheers!

Let those who exist long after us know that this was our finest hour!



My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Collection

My Feedback Page __________________