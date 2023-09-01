Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:12 PM   #1
Socko76
Old Skool
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Brampton, ON, Canada
Posts: 291
TFCon Thoughts
Some thoughts I had on my way home from the first Saturday of TFCon 2024. Overall, great job once again by the team!
  • There was way too many people. Would be great to see the early access be limited to a certain number of tickets
  • Wearing jeans and a shirt over my shirt was a bad idea. Where was the air conditioning?
  • Why do some people not shower/use deodorant? There were times I had to hold my breath and just keep moving.
  • Again, it was way too packed. I really feel bad for any fans with mobility issues as it was difficult for anyone to get through.
  • I think I have a problem. Besides a handful of items that were a bit too rich for my blood, I had most of what was out there thatvinterested me. I guess its good for my wallet but I really wanted to buy stuff
  • There is not enough parking at this hotel. Have we outgrew this place?

What was everyone else's thoughts after the first full day?
__________________
http://www.geekouttoybox.com
