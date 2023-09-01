Today, 04:12 PM #1 Socko76 Old Skool Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Brampton, ON, Canada Posts: 291 TFCon Thoughts

There was way too many people. Would be great to see the early access be limited to a certain number of tickets



Wearing jeans and a shirt over my shirt was a bad idea. Where was the air conditioning?



Why do some people not shower/use deodorant? There were times I had to hold my breath and just keep moving.



Again, it was way too packed. I really feel bad for any fans with mobility issues as it was difficult for anyone to get through.



I think I have a problem. Besides a handful of items that were a bit too rich for my blood, I had most of what was out there thatvinterested me. I guess its good for my wallet but I really wanted to buy stuff



There is not enough parking at this hotel. Have we outgrew this place?

What was everyone else's thoughts after the first full day? Some thoughts I had on my way home from the first Saturday of TFCon 2024. Overall, great job once again by the team!What was everyone else's thoughts after the first full day?

http://www.geekouttoybox.com __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

