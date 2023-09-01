Some thoughts I had on my way home from the first Saturday of TFCon 2024. Overall, great job once again by the team!
- There was way too many people. Would be great to see the early access be limited to a certain number of tickets
- Wearing jeans and a shirt over my shirt was a bad idea. Where was the air conditioning?
- Why do some people not shower/use deodorant? There were times I had to hold my breath and just keep moving.
- Again, it was way too packed. I really feel bad for any fans with mobility issues as it was difficult for anyone to get through.
- I think I have a problem. Besides a handful of items that were a bit too rich for my blood, I had most of what was out there thatvinterested me. I guess its good for my wallet but I really wanted to buy stuff
- There is not enough parking at this hotel. Have we outgrew this place?
What was everyone else's thoughts after the first full day?