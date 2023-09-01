Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Legacy Stunticons
Today, 11:54 AM
CaptSnappy
Legacy Stunticons
Hi all,
I know I am pretty late to the party, but does anyone know where I can still order Legacy Stunticons? I know Breakdown is unavailable, but I am curious if any stores still have the others in stock for close to MSRP.
Today, 12:02 PM
Yonoid
Re: Legacy Stunticons
I have a misb dragstrip and dead-end I believe if your missing those. Feel free to pm me if interested.
Today, 12:20 PM
Transbot90210
Re: Legacy Stunticons
I don't know if it is still available but you may want to look into the box set?
Today, 12:22 PM
delrue
Re: Legacy Stunticons
Just saw A3U has Motromaster and Dragstrip in their BOGO 40% off sale.
https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...-40-off?page=1
Breakdown will be the most difficult to find as that one was a late wave so not many were produced. There is still a G2 version coming out though.
