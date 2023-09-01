Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:34 AM
innermanchild
TFCon 2024 Sale
Hello,

I will be at TFCon Toronto in a couple of weeks and I will be brining the following with me to sell. I've replaced these figures and they are just gathering dust on the floor. I have the boxes, instructions, and accessories for these, let me know if you have any questions and/or want additional pictures.
  • BadCube Grump (Gears) $40
  • DX9 Richthofen (Powerglide) $50
  • MP-19 Smokescreen (Not a KO) $120
  • XTransbots Andras (Scourge) $100


All prices are negotiable, I'd like to come back home empty handed

I will be adding more stuff over the week as I go through my storage bins.
