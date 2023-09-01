Today, 11:34 AM #1 innermanchild Robot in Disguise Join Date: Oct 2014 Location: Montreal Posts: 572 TFCon 2024 Sale



I will be at TFCon Toronto in a couple of weeks and I will be brining the following with me to sell. I've replaced these figures and they are just gathering dust on the floor. I have the boxes, instructions, and accessories for these, let me know if you have any questions and/or want additional pictures. BadCube Grump (Gears) $40

DX9 Richthofen (Powerglide) $50

MP-19 Smokescreen (Not a KO) $120

XTransbots Andras (Scourge) $100



All prices are negotiable, I'd like to come back home empty handed



