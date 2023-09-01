Today, 04:58 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 653 Autobot Mausoleum - completed

https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=80479



Last year, I started making coffins for the "dead" versions of Ironhide and Prowl - by refashioning from ordinary wooden boxes that I got from Michaels - which you can see here.

https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=88039



Now, I've completed the job which I didn't think I would end up doing those years ago. This may be the darkest art/craft project I've made in years.























































Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Written works on Archive Of Our Own - ScorpionsHeart

https://archiveofourown.org/users/Sc...ScorpionsHeart



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________

