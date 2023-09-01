[ Other toys ]
Here are a few random figures from random lines that I'm looking to get rid of as well.
Figures listed in the following format:
[ Series
] Figure { Condition
} []
[ Super Robot Chogokin
] Alt Eisen { MIB
} [ 50
]
[ Robot Damashii
] Aile Strike Gundam + exclusive Sword/Launcher Striker pack set { both MIB
} [ 110
]
[ Robot Damashii
] exclusive Strike Rouge with IWSP pack { MISB
} [ 70
]
*** TAKE BOTH SETS FOR 150! ***
[ Revoltech
] 016 Mazinkaiser (black 40th anniv) { MIB
} [ 30
]
[ Revoltech
] 035 Black Getter { MIB
} [ 30
]
[ Revoltech
] 037 Shin Getter 1 (Hyper Hobby black) { MIB
} [ 50
]
*** TAKE ALL 3 FOR 100! ***
[ Hot Toys
] Iron Man Mk.33 Silver Centurion (with extra base) { MIB
} [ 200
]
[ Hot Toys
] Iron Man Hall of Armor base (short rod) { Loose
} [ 25
]
Has the rod trimmed shorter to accommodate War Machine's ammo belt
[ Pellermodel
] Skirt M (adult female/skirt body shape) { MISP
} [ 10
]
=================================
[ Anime PVCs ]
Also up for sale are many of my anime-girl PVC figures. The TFA Deluxe Cybertron-mode Optimus Prime is for scale/size purposes only, and is not included in the sales.
I have listed my PVC figures in the following format:
[ Company
] {Scale} Series - Figure { Condition
} []
[ Yamato
] {1/8} Inabaya Bunny Girl (White) { MISB
} [ 20
]
[ Yamato
] {1/8} Inabaya Bunny Girl (Black) { MISB
} [ 20
]
Take both for $35!
[ Orchid Seed
] {1/7} Jingai Makyo - Ignis { MISB
} [ 50
]
=================================
Please PM if you have any offers or questions!
Thanks!
[ WANTS / LOOKING FOR / WILL TRADE FOR ]
- Legacy Wildrider
- G1 Repugnus
- G1 Scowl (needs at least the Monstructor foot part)
- SuperLink / Energon Wing Saber (Ultra-class) (boxed or loose-complete is fine)