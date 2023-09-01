Today, 03:51 PM #1 FreedomGundam Freedom, ikimasu! Join Date: May 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 2,854 TFCon2024 sales thread! TFs, Kamen Rider Gotchard Cards, Sentai mechs, and more!

Will be travelling by car, so can definitely easily bring some of the larger items.



I have plenty of feedback here on the boards, and on eBay as well.

Obviously, the more you buy, the bigger of a discount/deal I can give you.

If you think my prices are unfair, JUST MAKE ME AN OFFER!

I've been out of the collecting loop for a while, I did some searches to see the going rate for most of these things, but I can be pretty flexible. Besides, the worst I can say is "No", right?



I have listed my figures in the following format:

[ Series ] Figure { Condition } []

Some pictures of the toys include other toys as well; if it's not listed in text, it's not available!*

Just to clarify:

MIB/MOC = opened and taken out of the package (one way or another), unless otherwise specified

MISB/MOSC = sealed box/bubble





[ Mainlines ]



[ Power of the Primes ] Punch/Counterpunch (Special Edition) { MISB } [ 70 each ]





[ Masterpiece ] MP-08 Grimlock (first Takara release) { MIB } [ 150 ]





[ Robots In Disguise ] Leader Optimus Prime { MISB }

[ Robots In Disguise ] Leader Ultra Magnus { MISB }

[ 200 for the pair ]





[ Galaxy Force ] Toys Dream Project exclusive Soundblaster{ MIB } [ 150 ]





[ Movie ] Chara Hobby 2007 exclusive Fusion Cluster Protoform Optimus Prime { MOC } [ 75 ]

[ Revenge of the Fallen ] Chara Hobby 2009 Soundwave Black version { MOC } [ 75 ]

[ Movie ] Japan exclusive Black Arcee { MOC } [ 75 ]

I have a whole bunch of doubles for the Kamen Rider Gotchard Ride Chemy cards spanning Phase 00/01/02/EX/03/04, and plenty of the foil ones.

I would love (and prefer) to trade for cards that I don't have!



[ Common ] Full set from Phase 00/01/02/03 (75 cards) - 35











[ Rares ] - Ask for prices (too long to list here), but I'd very much hope to trade!

Phase 00:



Phase 01:





Phase 02:





Phase EX:







Phase 03:





Phase 04:





=================================



[ Power Ranger / Sentai stuff ]



[ Engine Sentai Go-Onger / PR RPM ] Gunbir-Oh Black Version { MIB } - 200

[ PR Lost Galaxy (PR in Space) ] Black Astro Megazord { MIB } - 200

[ Seijuu Sentai Gingaman (PR Lost Galaxy) ] Black Gingaioh { MIB } - 250

[ Mirai Sentai Timeranger (PR Time Force) ] Black TimeRobo set { MIB } - 250





[ Bakuryuu Sentai Abaranger ] Silver Dino Plate Guts set { MISB } [ 40 ]

Here are a few random figures from random lines that I'm looking to get rid of as well.



Figures listed in the following format:

[ Series ] Figure { Condition } []



[ Super Robot Chogokin ] Alt Eisen { MIB } [ 50 ]





[ Robot Damashii ] Aile Strike Gundam + exclusive Sword/Launcher Striker pack set { both MIB } [ 110 ]

[ Robot Damashii ] exclusive Strike Rouge with IWSP pack { MISB } [ 70 ]

*** TAKE BOTH SETS FOR 150! ***





[ Revoltech ] 016 Mazinkaiser (black 40th anniv) { MIB } [ 30 ]

[ Revoltech ] 035 Black Getter { MIB } [ 30 ]

[ Revoltech ] 037 Shin Getter 1 (Hyper Hobby black) { MIB } [ 50 ]

*** TAKE ALL 3 FOR 100! ***





[ Hot Toys ] Iron Man Mk.33 Silver Centurion (with extra base) { MIB } [ 200 ]





[ Hot Toys ] Iron Man Hall of Armor base (short rod) { Loose } [ 25 ]

Has the rod trimmed shorter to accommodate War Machine's ammo belt



[ Pellermodel ] Skirt M (adult female/skirt body shape) { MISP } [ 10 ]



=================================



[ Anime PVCs ]



Also up for sale are many of my anime-girl PVC figures. The TFA Deluxe Cybertron-mode Optimus Prime is for scale/size purposes only, and is not included in the sales.



I have listed my PVC figures in the following format:

[ Company ] {Scale} Series - Figure { Condition } []



[ Yamato ] {1/8} Inabaya Bunny Girl (White) { MISB } [ 20 ]

[ Yamato ] {1/8} Inabaya Bunny Girl (Black) { MISB } [ 20 ]

Take both for $35!





[ Orchid Seed ] {1/7} Jingai Makyo - Ignis { MISB } [ 50 ]





=================================



Please PM if you have any offers or questions!

Thanks!



[ WANTS / LOOKING FOR / WILL TRADE FOR ]

- Legacy Wildrider

- G1 Repugnus

- G1 Scowl (needs at least the Monstructor foot part)

