Today, 12:03 PM
Solauren
Making Custom Toyhax Style Decals
Does anyone have the label sheets/decal sheets (minus the actual decos), for the following transformers figures? (See below)

If so, can you scan them, so I can use them as templates/stencils to make decos to put on some repaints I have in the hopper?

I?m asking for this because the Combiner War sets, unlike the more recent sets, don?t have the ?number/deco? sheets online at Toyhaxx.com

If I was doing this for say, a custom of Earthrise Sideswipe into someone else (say Turbomaster Flash), I?d use one ?number/label? sheet from toyhaxx website as a template/Stencil for my own.

Since the Combiner Wars stuff is just 'label # goes here' instead of a stencil sheet, it's not really an option to use them.

Currently looking for -
Combiner Wars -
Sky Dive, Slingshot, Fireflight, Air Raid, Cyclonus, Rook, Wheeljack, Sunstreaker, First Aid
POTP - Jazz

(I'm working on the Predators and Turbomasters). ors and Turbomasters).
