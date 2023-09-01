Solauren Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2018 Location: Oshawa Posts: 65

Making Custom Toyhax Style Decals Does anyone have the label sheets/decal sheets (minus the actual decos), for the following transformers figures? (See below)



If so, can you scan them, so I can use them as templates/stencils to make decos to put on some repaints I have in the hopper?



I?m asking for this because the Combiner War sets, unlike the more recent sets, don?t have the ?number/deco? sheets online at Toyhaxx.com



If I was doing this for say, a custom of Earthrise Sideswipe into someone else (say Turbomaster Flash), I?d use one ?number/label? sheet from toyhaxx website as a template/Stencil for my own.



Since the Combiner Wars stuff is just 'label # goes here' instead of a stencil sheet, it's not really an option to use them.



Currently looking for -

Combiner Wars -

Sky Dive, Slingshot, Fireflight, Air Raid, Cyclonus, Rook, Wheeljack, Sunstreaker, First Aid

POTP - Jazz



(I'm working on the Predators and Turbomasters). ors and Turbomasters).