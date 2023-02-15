Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:21 PM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8,342
Transformers Legacy United Magmatron Released in Canada
Thanks to multiple recent reports we now know that Transformers Legacy United Magmatron has been released in Canada.

The sightings have come from Gamestop in Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
