Updated: May 28th, 2024: Slowly building SALE/TRADE List
Google Drive w/ Picture (Not updated yet for TFcon 2024)
https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...VccKjjZK0YXrIA
Hey! It's that time of the year again. I do 90% of my Transformers deals at TFcon, so here is my list of items I will bring to the CON. I've been doing this for several years and plan on attending for the full weekend again. I'm the mobile Parts Party guy, that goes to all of your rooms with the big tub of Transformers. I'm easygoing and always looking for a good deal and to provide good deals to others, so let's make some deals. I'll be updating this list until the Day of the Convention. Check back often!
I have a list of Transformers and Non-Transformers-related items below. All of the prices are negotiable and always up for trading
as well. I have a list of items I'm looking for already posted (WANT LIST
), so please check that.
Feel free to reach out, I'll always get back to you.
Pictures
FEATURE ITEMS
Tonka 1986 Rock Lords Boulder Action Figure (Loose) $10
SEALED Transformers Animated Ultra Magnus $180 *Open to deals*
Transformers Animated
SEALED Ultra Magnus $180
SEALED Grimlock $95
Loose Leader Bulkhead $35
Starscream *Body *No Head / Missing fingers* $5
PAPER WORK
Blackarachnia instructions
Lockdown instructions
Soundwave instructions
Samurai prowl instructions
Sentinel prime instructions
Optimus prime instructions
Arcee instructions
Generation One
G1 Jetfire 2x Wings $15 *Parts*
G1 RamJet $70
G1 Vortex (Nice Stickers and Rotor blades) $40
G1 Ultra Magnus *Incomplete* (Cab, Trailer, Belt, Gun, Head) $70
G1 Metroplex *Body* (Good Condition) $30
G1 SixShot $50 *Body*
G1 Kup *Body* $35
G1 Wildrider $15
G1 Dead End $15
Junker Lot for Parts $10
Blades (Missing tail)
Ramjet (Body only)
Blot (Missing forearm)
Walmart Reissue Bundle (2018) Soundwave / Blaster (MSIB) $150
Walmart Reissue Transformers The Movie Hound $30
Action Masters
Jackpot w/ bluebird + weapon $35
Generation 2
incomplete Hero Optimus Prime $20
SideSwipe Missile $7
Jazz Missile $7
Transformers Generations
WFC Bumblebee (MSOC) $40
Transformers Prime RID
Transformers Legacy
Transformers Armada
PAPER WORK
Starscream box + sticker + instructions
Galvatron box
Megatron sticker
Transformers Cybertron
4x Cybertron Keys (see pictures in Drive)
Loose Heavy Load Menasor $40
Transformers Universe 2.0
Loose Autobot Blades $15
Loose Onslaught $10
Transformers Masterpiece
incomplete MP Grimlock - No Legs / For Parts $10
Beast Wars
Loose Transmetal Cheetor $25
Transformers Movie Toys
Non-Transformers
Tons of X-mem + Superman Comics (See Google Drive)