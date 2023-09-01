freakx2001 Transformers Animated Join Date: Jan 2009 Location: Ottawa Posts: 444

Freakx2001's TFcon 2024 BST - Tons Of Transformers!

Google Drive w/ Picture (Not updated yet for TFcon 2024)

https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...VccKjjZK0YXrIA



Hey! It's that time of the year again. I do 90% of my Transformers deals at TFcon, so here is my list of items I will bring to the CON. I've been doing this for several years and plan on attending for the full weekend again. I'm the mobile Parts Party guy, that goes to all of your rooms with the big tub of Transformers. I'm easygoing and always looking for a good deal and to provide good deals to others, so let's make some deals. I'll be updating this list until the Day of the Convention. Check back often!



I have a list of Transformers and Non-Transformers-related items below. All of the prices are negotiable and always up for trading as well.



Feel free to reach out, I'll always get back to you.



Pictures

https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...VccKjjZK0YXrIA



FEATURE ITEMS

Tonka 1986 Rock Lords Boulder Action Figure (Loose) $10

SEALED Transformers Animated Ultra Magnus $180 *Open to deals*



Transformers Animated

SEALED Ultra Magnus $180

SEALED Grimlock $95

Loose Leader Bulkhead $35

Starscream *Body *No Head / Missing fingers* $5



PAPER WORK

Blackarachnia instructions

Lockdown instructions

Soundwave instructions

Samurai prowl instructions

Sentinel prime instructions

Optimus prime instructions

Arcee instructions



Generation One

G1 Jetfire 2x Wings $15 *Parts*

G1 RamJet $70

G1 Vortex (Nice Stickers and Rotor blades) $40

G1 Ultra Magnus *Incomplete* (Cab, Trailer, Belt, Gun, Head) $70

G1 Metroplex *Body* (Good Condition) $30

G1 SixShot $50 *Body*

G1 Kup *Body* $35

G1 Wildrider $15

G1 Dead End $15



Junker Lot for Parts $10

Blades (Missing tail)

Ramjet (Body only)

Blot (Missing forearm)



Walmart Reissue Bundle (2018) Soundwave / Blaster (MSIB) $150

Walmart Reissue Transformers The Movie Hound $30



Action Masters

Jackpot w/ bluebird + weapon $35



Generation 2

incomplete Hero Optimus Prime $20

SideSwipe Missile $7

Jazz Missile $7



Transformers Generations

WFC Bumblebee (MSOC) $40



Transformers Prime RID



Transformers Legacy



Transformers Armada

PAPER WORK

Starscream box + sticker + instructions

Galvatron box

Megatron sticker



Transformers Cybertron

4x Cybertron Keys (see pictures in Drive)

Loose Heavy Load Menasor $40



Transformers Universe 2.0

Loose Autobot Blades $15

Loose Onslaught $10



Transformers Masterpiece

incomplete MP Grimlock - No Legs / For Parts $10



Beast Wars

Loose Transmetal Cheetor $25



Transformers Movie Toys



Non-Transformers

Freakx2001's TFcon 2024 BST List - ALWAYS UPDATING

