Hello and thanks for looking at my for sale thread!
I prefer to deal locally, and am located near Yonge and Finch in North York. I will consider multiple offers, especially if you're buying more than 1 item.
Items for sale:
- MISB Power of the Primes Predaking - $300
- MIB Power of the Primes Predaking (opened for display only) - $225
- MISB Siege Refractor Reconnaissance Tram 3-pack - $70
- MISB Studio Series 20 Bumblebee Retro Pop Highway vol 2 - $50
If you'd like to see pics, you can find them and some other items on my Kijiji: https://kijiji.ca/o-profile/1009584348
Thanks for looking!