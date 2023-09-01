Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 05-24-2024, 08:16 AM #11 delrue Crossover Join Date: Sep 2020 Location: SK Posts: 1,426 Re: Missing manufacturer's stamp I was going to ask if these were micromasters packed in with a base or vehicle. If that's the case, then yeah, I could see them only putting the stamp on the bigger toy and not the smaller ones as they would essentially be considered accessories. 05-24-2024, 09:14 AM #12 JLvatron Chosen 1 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 8,115 Re: Missing manufacturer's stamp Quote: Sunburst Originally Posted by Very well. Uploading pictures from the front and back in robot mode. Also adding a pic of Fireshot/Vanquish as reference to show what the stamping (near the shoulders) is expected to look like.

If yes, you can compare to your mystery Micros to see if they match. Do Fireshot/Vanquish have chest screws?If yes, you can compare to your mystery Micros to see if they match.

"Don't be absurd!"

-Galvatron



__________________"Don't be absurd!"-Galvatron 05-24-2024, 10:36 AM #13 Sunburst Generation 1 Join Date: Dec 2020 Location: Province of Quebec Posts: 58 Re: Missing manufacturer's stamp All micromasters have chest screws as far as I can tell. I tried unscrewing them, but they are definitely going to strip if I go all the way. I can compare the screw heads however:

matte finish on Spaceshot/Blackout, but not on the other micromasters. Not sure if that's a 100% sure way of telling if fake or not though.



If that helps, the two micromasters came from a european source. 05-24-2024, 09:35 PM #14 justprime Animated Join Date: May 2007 Location: GrandValley Ont Posts: 1,552 Re: Missing manufacturer's stamp well looks like you have the real deal after I dug mine out and compared to your photos everything matches and yes there are no patent or company markings any where on mine either, which I do find hard to believe knowing hasbro marks everything so as there can be know doubt of IP... all the other micros have them even being as small as they are but not these two and before you ask yes I bought mine new right off the shelf back in the day, hope this helps .Regards P 05-24-2024, 11:38 PM #15 alternatorfan g1 baby Join Date: May 2008 Location: winnipeg Posts: 3,970 Re: Missing manufacturer's stamp Quote: Sunburst Originally Posted by

https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Anti-Aircraft_Base



If it matters, I could find a stamp on the anti-aircraft base underside from online pictures. Perhaps that was enough to count for the micromaster pair? The mystery remains... They do visually stand appart from your usual micromasters, but they most definitely are transformers :If it matters, I could find a stamp on the anti-aircraft base underside from online pictures. Perhaps that was enough to count for the micromaster pair? The mystery remains...

Thanks Huh. Weird i stand corrected.Thanks 05-25-2024, 07:06 AM #16 Sunburst Generation 1 Join Date: Dec 2020 Location: Province of Quebec Posts: 58 Re: Missing manufacturer's stamp Quote: justprime Originally Posted by well looks like you have the real deal after I dug mine out and compared to your photos everything matches and yes there are no patent or company markings any where on mine either, which I do find hard to believe knowing hasbro marks everything so as there can be know doubt of IP... all the other micros have them even being as small as they are but not these two and before you ask yes I bought mine new right off the shelf back in the day, hope this helps .Regards P



Yes, it helps a lot! Thanks! NightshadeX not only confirmed this, but also for the Skystalker micromaster that's missing the stamp. I checked pictures online for Full-barrel/Overflow, the other micromaster combiner that comes with a base, and could find stamping on at least Overflow's back. For this reason, I don't think coming with a base necessarily means missing stamping.So we got missing stamp on at least 3 micromasters, official figures, which is interesting. I somehow doubt it's missing on larger figures.

