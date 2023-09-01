Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
05-24-2024, 08:16 AM   #11
delrue
Crossover
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 1,426
Re: Missing manufacturer's stamp
I was going to ask if these were micromasters packed in with a base or vehicle. If that's the case, then yeah, I could see them only putting the stamp on the bigger toy and not the smaller ones as they would essentially be considered accessories.
05-24-2024, 09:14 AM   #12
JLvatron
Chosen 1
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 8,115
Re: Missing manufacturer's stamp
Quote:
Originally Posted by Sunburst
Very well. Uploading pictures from the front and back in robot mode. Also adding a pic of Fireshot/Vanquish as reference to show what the stamping (near the shoulders) is expected to look like.
Do Fireshot/Vanquish have chest screws?
If yes, you can compare to your mystery Micros to see if they match.
05-24-2024, 10:36 AM   #13
Sunburst
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2020
Location: Province of Quebec
Posts: 58
Re: Missing manufacturer's stamp
All micromasters have chest screws as far as I can tell. I tried unscrewing them, but they are definitely going to strip if I go all the way. I can compare the screw heads however:
matte finish on Spaceshot/Blackout, but not on the other micromasters. Not sure if that's a 100% sure way of telling if fake or not though.

If that helps, the two micromasters came from a european source.
05-24-2024, 09:35 PM   #14
justprime
Animated
Join Date: May 2007
Location: GrandValley Ont
Posts: 1,552
Re: Missing manufacturer's stamp
well looks like you have the real deal after I dug mine out and compared to your photos everything matches and yes there are no patent or company markings any where on mine either, which I do find hard to believe knowing hasbro marks everything so as there can be know doubt of IP... all the other micros have them even being as small as they are but not these two and before you ask yes I bought mine new right off the shelf back in the day, hope this helps .Regards P
05-24-2024, 11:38 PM   #15
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,970
Re: Missing manufacturer's stamp
Quote:
Originally Posted by Sunburst
They do visually stand appart from your usual micromasters, but they most definitely are transformers :
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Anti-Aircraft_Base

If it matters, I could find a stamp on the anti-aircraft base underside from online pictures. Perhaps that was enough to count for the micromaster pair? The mystery remains...
Huh. Weird i stand corrected.
Thanks
05-25-2024, 07:06 AM   #16
Sunburst
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2020
Location: Province of Quebec
Posts: 58
Re: Missing manufacturer's stamp
Quote:
Originally Posted by justprime
well looks like you have the real deal after I dug mine out and compared to your photos everything matches and yes there are no patent or company markings any where on mine either, which I do find hard to believe knowing hasbro marks everything so as there can be know doubt of IP... all the other micros have them even being as small as they are but not these two and before you ask yes I bought mine new right off the shelf back in the day, hope this helps .Regards P
Yes, it helps a lot! Thanks! NightshadeX not only confirmed this, but also for the Skystalker micromaster that's missing the stamp. I checked pictures online for Full-barrel/Overflow, the other micromaster combiner that comes with a base, and could find stamping on at least Overflow's back. For this reason, I don't think coming with a base necessarily means missing stamping.

So we got missing stamp on at least 3 micromasters, official figures, which is interesting. I somehow doubt it's missing on larger figures.
