Quote:
|
Originally Posted by justprime
well looks like you have the real deal after I dug mine out and compared to your photos everything matches and yes there are no patent or company markings any where on mine either, which I do find hard to believe knowing hasbro marks everything so as there can be know doubt of IP... all the other micros have them even being as small as they are but not these two and before you ask yes I bought mine new right off the shelf back in the day, hope this helps .Regards P
Yes, it helps a lot! Thanks! NightshadeX not only confirmed this, but also for the Skystalker micromaster that's missing the stamp. I checked pictures online for Full-barrel/Overflow, the other micromaster combiner that comes with a base, and could find stamping on at least Overflow's back. For this reason, I don't think coming with a base necessarily means missing stamping.
So we got missing stamp on at least 3 micromasters, official figures, which is interesting. I somehow doubt it's missing on larger figures.