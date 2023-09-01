Quote:
So I did manage to catch the Sunday showing. It was great as everyone else has said. The audience was mostly guys in their early 40s or late 30s.
I remember three people in front of me booking it as soon as the table read episode finished, but it was neat, other than the later episodes with the really shrill
laser sounds. Wish I hadn't lost my ear plugs a long time ago.
Also the "'Til all are one!" from a crowd member at the end was classy
. Sure beats Vangelus
' theatre experience of someone loudly
going "Well that was a downer!"