05-21-2024, 03:30 PM   #21
Tiffster
Re: 40th Anniv. Transformers in Canadian Cinemas!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Gumby View Post
The other gent is Arif S. Kinchen. I thought that he and Frank Todaro both did an impeccable job of stepping into the shoes of Scatman and Latta.

Small crowd in the showing I went to and they unnecessarily laughed at every. single. thing.



Prime: "Let me borrow your jet pack."


Crowd: BWAHAHAHAHAHA


So annoying.



As for the event itself, it was neat seeing these episodes on the big screen. The table read was such an amazing touch. Being able to actually SEE the voice actors doing their thing was worth the ticket price alone. The only cons were that it seemed like the episodes were sped up just a bit, and I wish we got a different episode than 'Transport to Oblivion'.

5 Energon cubes out of 5.
Yeah I had someone sitting few seats away bursting out into random obscenities. Luckily the lovely theater sound system largely drowned them out. I wish "The Ultimate Doom" had Been done.
05-21-2024, 04:58 PM   #22
CyberDragon10K
Re: 40th Anniv. Transformers in Canadian Cinemas!
Quote:
Originally Posted by SleeplessKnight View Post
So I did manage to catch the Sunday showing. It was great as everyone else has said. The audience was mostly guys in their early 40s or late 30s.
I remember three people in front of me booking it as soon as the table read episode finished, but it was neat, other than the later episodes with the really shrill laser sounds. Wish I hadn't lost my ear plugs a long time ago.

Also the "'Til all are one!" from a crowd member at the end was classy. Sure beats Vangelus' theatre experience of someone loudly going "Well that was a downer!"
05-21-2024, 06:31 PM   #23
canprime
Re: 40th Anniv. Transformers in Canadian Cinemas!
Quote:
Originally Posted by CyberDragon10K View Post
I remember three people in front of me booking it as soon as the table read episode finished, but it was neat, other than the later episodes with the really shrill laser sounds. Wish I hadn't lost my ear plugs a long time ago.

Also the "'Til all are one!" from a crowd member at the end was classy. Sure beats Vangelus' theatre experience of someone loudly going "Well that was a downer!"

Sounds like they were only interested in the table read and probably went out to get a refund.
05-22-2024, 06:31 PM   #24
CyberDragon10K
Re: 40th Anniv. Transformers in Canadian Cinemas!
Quote:
Originally Posted by canprime View Post
Sounds like they were only interested in the table read and probably went out to get a refund.
I don't blame them. Vangelus recommended similarly in his debrief video.

Hasbro should've really sprung for redubbing the entirety of MTMTE and just made the celebration broadcast that. Transport to Oblivion at the end felt tacked on.
