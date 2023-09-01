Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3 05-21-2024, 03:30 PM #21 Tiffster Classic Join Date: Sep 2020 Location: Vaughan Posts: 1,328 Re: 40th Anniv. Transformers in Canadian Cinemas! Quote: Gumby Originally Posted by The other gent is Arif S. Kinchen. I thought that he and Frank Todaro both did an impeccable job of stepping into the shoes of Scatman and Latta.



Small crowd in the showing I went to and they unnecessarily laughed at every. single. thing.







Prime: "Let me borrow your jet pack."





Crowd: BWAHAHAHAHAHA





So annoying.







As for the event itself, it was neat seeing these episodes on the big screen. The table read was such an amazing touch. Being able to actually SEE the voice actors doing their thing was worth the ticket price alone. The only cons were that it seemed like the episodes were sped up just a bit, and I wish we got a different episode than 'Transport to Oblivion'.



5 Energon cubes out of 5. Yeah I had someone sitting few seats away bursting out into random obscenities. Luckily the lovely theater sound system largely drowned them out. I wish "The Ultimate Doom" had Been done. 05-21-2024, 04:58 PM #22 CyberDragon10K Predacon Rising Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 738 Re: 40th Anniv. Transformers in Canadian Cinemas! Quote: SleeplessKnight Originally Posted by So I did manage to catch the Sunday showing. It was great as everyone else has said. The audience was mostly guys in their early 40s or late 30s. shrill laser sounds. Wish I hadn't lost my ear plugs a long time ago.



Also the "'Til all are one!" from a crowd member at the end was classy. Sure beats Vangelus' theatre experience of someone loudly going "Well that was a downer!" I remember three people in front of me booking it as soon as the table read episode finished, but it was neat, other than the later episodes with the reallylaser sounds. Wish I hadn't lost my ear plugs a long time ago.Also the "'Til all are one!" from a crowd member at the end was. Sure beats' theatre experience of someonegoing "Well that was a downer!" 05-21-2024, 06:31 PM #23 canprime Nexus Maximus Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,472 Re: 40th Anniv. Transformers in Canadian Cinemas! Quote: CyberDragon10K Originally Posted by I remember three people in front of me booking it as soon as the table read episode finished, but it was neat, other than the later episodes with the really shrill laser sounds. Wish I hadn't lost my ear plugs a long time ago.



Also the "'Til all are one!" from a crowd member at the end was classy. Sure beats Vangelus' theatre experience of someone loudly going "Well that was a downer!"

Sounds like they were only interested in the table read and probably went out to get a refund. Sounds like they were only interested in the table read and probably went out to get a refund. 05-22-2024, 06:31 PM #24 CyberDragon10K Predacon Rising Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 738 Re: 40th Anniv. Transformers in Canadian Cinemas! Quote: canprime Originally Posted by Sounds like they were only interested in the table read and probably went out to get a refund. Vangelus recommended similarly in his debrief video.



Hasbro should've really sprung for redubbing the entirety of MTMTE and just made the celebration broadcast that. Transport to Oblivion at the end felt tacked on. I don't blame them.recommended similarly in his debrief video.Hasbro should'vesprung for redubbing the entirety of MTMTE and just made the celebration broadcast. Transport to Oblivion at the end felt tacked on. Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

