Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Top 10 Versions of Bumblebee
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 05-20-2024, 11:15 AM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,566
Top 10 Versions of Bumblebee
With the recent reveal of 86 Bee, it felt like high time to ask fans who the Top 10 Versions of Bumblebee are, these are those results!
https://youtu.be/bbx-W_w-Amg
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 05-20-2024, 11:58 AM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Nexus Maximus
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,068
Re: Top 10 Versions of Bumblebee
10. Newage H25 Herbie
9. MP-45
8. KBB Hornet's Agent
7. Legacy United Animated Bumblebee
6. Creatures Collide Goldbug
5. MP-21
4. Classics
3. G1
2. Origins
1. Netflix WFC
__________________
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 05-20-2024, 01:03 PM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 3,842
Re: Top 10 Versions of Bumblebee
Joining the chorus of people who are keeping their Netflix BB over the recently announced SS86
- car looks great
- don’t give af about partsforming “shield”
- the head/face is really nice
- can just ignore all the Cliffjumper accessories, maybe keep the bazooka’s two portions that can be little handgun (“stingers?”), maybe steal the one from Centurion drone weapons pack
- some people cite the aftermarket price as a deterrent, but I caught mine at retail when Netflix wave 2 deluxe was so spotty (I would never see more than that single case assortment, but I caught it when the whole thing was there)

He’s my little guy, there he is, isn’t he cute
evenstaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 05-20-2024, 03:54 PM   #4
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,970
Re: Top 10 Versions of Bumblebee
Have no ko of bee.
Have and had most of the bees on this list.
And getting 86 bee.
Lol.
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 05-21-2024, 10:14 AM   #5
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 3,842
Re: Top 10 Versions of Bumblebee
I should also mention, all the above positives/negatives of Netflix BB, can be applied to the WorldsCollide BB as well, with the below caveats:
-> con -> not a VW alt mode
-> pro -> nice brighter yellow
-> pro -> got that autobot logo right out front on the chest/tummy

If the Netflix is your display BB, then I would say the WC BB is a fun stand-in to fiddle with - I like em both
evenstaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 05-21-2024, 06:58 PM   #6
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,566
Re: Top 10 Versions of Bumblebee
I don't even like Bee so this was long overdue and requested SO often.
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:49 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2024, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.