05-20-2024, 11:15 AM
#1
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Top 10 Versions of Bumblebee
With the recent reveal of 86 Bee, it felt like high time to ask fans who the Top 10 Versions of Bumblebee are, these are those results!
https://youtu.be/bbx-W_w-Amg
05-20-2024, 11:58 AM
#2
Re: Top 10 Versions of Bumblebee
10. Newage H25 Herbie
9. MP-45
8. KBB Hornet's Agent
7. Legacy United Animated Bumblebee
6. Creatures Collide Goldbug
5. MP-21
4. Classics
3. G1
2. Origins
1. Netflix WFC
05-20-2024, 01:03 PM
#3
Location: les Milles Isles
Re: Top 10 Versions of Bumblebee
Joining the chorus of people who are keeping their Netflix BB over the recently announced SS86
- car looks great
- don’t give af about partsforming “shield”
- the head/face is really nice
- can just ignore all the Cliffjumper accessories, maybe keep the bazooka’s two portions that can be little handgun (“stingers?”), maybe steal the one from Centurion drone weapons pack
- some people cite the aftermarket price as a deterrent, but I caught mine at retail when Netflix wave 2 deluxe was so spotty (I would never see more than that single case assortment, but I caught it when the whole thing was there)
He’s my little guy, there he is, isn’t he cute
05-20-2024, 03:54 PM
#4
Re: Top 10 Versions of Bumblebee
Have no ko of bee.
Have and had most of the bees on this list.
And getting 86 bee.
Lol.
05-21-2024, 10:14 AM
#5
Location: les Milles Isles
Re: Top 10 Versions of Bumblebee
I should also mention, all the above positives/negatives of Netflix BB, can be applied to the WorldsCollide BB as well, with the below caveats:
-> con -> not a VW alt mode
-> pro -> nice brighter yellow
-> pro -> got that autobot logo right out front on the chest/tummy
If the Netflix is your display BB, then I would say the WC BB is a fun stand-in to fiddle with - I like em both
05-21-2024, 06:58 PM
#6
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Re: Top 10 Versions of Bumblebee
I don't even like Bee so this was long overdue and requested SO often.
