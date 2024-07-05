05-07-2024, 11:51 AM #1 Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,341 Ener-Con 2024 Featuring G1 Writer & Producer Michael Charles Hill!



The event will take place at Bord Aire Community Center in Winnipeg. Keep an eye on Ener-Con's website and social media accounts for announcements about guests, attractions, programming, ticket prices and more in the coming months!



www.enerconwpg.ca Ener-Con, Manitoba's Transformers Fan Convention, has announced it will return August 23rd & 24th, 2024!The event will take place at Bord Aire Community Center in Winnipeg. Keep an eye on Ener-Con's website and social media accounts for announcements about guests, attractions, programming, ticket prices and more in the coming months!





05-08-2024, 09:17 PM



https://www.instagram.com/p/C6uoQ5dvCRH/ Announcement Video

05-09-2024, 05:37 PM

Nice!

05-17-2024, 06:30 AM



"Shockwave this! Shockwave that! All I ever hear about is how great Shockwave is!" - Starscream as written by Michael Charles Hill in the Transformers Generation 1 Episode Starscream's Brigade.





Ener-Con is pleased to be welcoming Transformers Generation 1 writer & producer Michael Charles Hill as a special guest this August! Michael worked on the original Transformers cartoon from 1984 to 1987, working as a producer on 95 episodes and as a writer on 6 episodes. Episode penned by Michael include The Gambler, Starscream's Brigade, The Killing Jar, Ghost in the Machine, The Burden Hardest To Bear and The Return of Optimus Prime Part 2.



For the Season 2 Episode 'The Gambler' Michael created the character of Devcon, an Autobot Bounty Hunter who hunts Decepticon criminals across the galaxy. Devcon has become a fan favorite character and recently recieved his own cartoon accurate toy in the Transformers Legacy toy line.



Beyond Transformers Michael also served as a writer & producer for GI Joe, producing 85 episodes & writing 5 episodes from 1985 to 1991. Other notable cartoons on Michael's resume include Gobots, Jem, C.O.P.S, My Little Pony, Robocop and more!



Michael Charles Hill will be at Ener-Con on August 24th to meet & greet with fans, sign autographs, take part in a Q&A panel and more! Be sure to stop by Michael's booth and meet this talented man who had a significant role in creating many of the cartoons that millions still love today!



05-18-2024, 09:16 AM



https://www.instagram.com/p/C7Ejy5YuiiQ/ Michael Charles Hill Announcement Video

