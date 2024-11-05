|
Collection Clearout
Selling off the following figures. Pickup available in Edmonton area, or I will ship at buyers expense. All figures are from smoke free home and in excellent condition, gently used with all accesories
Legacy Armada Megatron $40
SOLD*Legacy Prime Skyuake $40
SOLD*Velocitron Overide $15
SOLD* Reactivate Starscream+Bumblebee $60
40th anniversary blaster $30
SOLD*Crimsonflame $15
Velocitron Scourge $40
Armada powerlinx hotshot with jolt pack $40
Legacy Armada Starscream $20
Legacy lio convoy $20
Studio series galvatron $20
SOLD*Legacy Needlenose $15 -No box or instructions
Legacy Strongarm $15
Legacy Shadowstriker $15
SOLD*Legacy Shard $20
SOLD* Legacy Tasmania kid $5
SOLD* Legacy Bouldercrash $5
Legacy Beast machines cheetor $5
Legacy hot shot $20
SOLD*Armada Commander Optimus $80
40th anniversary soundwave g1 $30
SOLD* Legacy Silverblt $20
SOLD* Legacy cybertron starscream $20
