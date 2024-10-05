|
|
05-10-2024, 02:14 AM
|
#1
|
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
|
KingKal
Great seller. Purchased Takara Legends Ultra Magnus. Item was as described, if not better. Great communication and overall a very positive experience. Thanks again.
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:48 AM.