Kheoth Generation 2 Join Date: Dec 2015 Location: Canada Posts: 167

Re: Evo Beachcomber (TL-43) on Mandy Quote: evenstaves Originally Posted by May 7 EDIT: sold out



Now to find studio series 86 Brawl at a good price! This is the last released minicon I'm missing. Thank you! I was able to get one for about 34$ shipped. Very good deal for a hard to find figure.Now to find studio series 86 Brawl at a good price! This is the last released minicon I'm missing.