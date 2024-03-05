|
Freakx2001's TFcon 2024 Want List
This is my new an updated WANT list for TFcon 2024. I'll be searching for deals on what is listed below. If you have something on the list, and you'll also be attending TFcon 2024, reach out and I'm sure we can make a deal.
WANT LIST: (PRIORITY IN GREEN)
Masterpiece
**KO ACCEPTABLE***
Shockwave
Studio Series 86
Brawn
Ultra Magnus
Rumble (Blue)
Gnaw
Grimlock
Sludge
Snarl
Legacy
Bombshell
Shrapnel
Gears
Beachcomber
Skids
Animated
Purple Shockwave - Cannon
KINGDOM
Rodimus Prime
EARTHRISE
Sunstreaker
Smokescreen
Runabout
Runamuck
G1 Figures
TBD
G1 Parts
Hardhead - large shoulder rifle
Trypticon - Battery Cover
Gnaw - Right Blue Arm
Starscream - 2x Fists
Blitz Wing - Turret
Rat Bat - Gold Accessory
Scourge - Headpiece
Ape Face - Large Back Wing
Galvatron - Orange Cannon
Double Dealer - Powermaster Knok & Missile
Hound Jeep Gun
Mirage Launcher
Scorponok - 2x Cannon, 2x Chrome Leg Brace, 1x Fast Track Arm
Non-Transformers
Marvel Legends Age of Apocalypse figures
GIJoe Classified Snowjob
GI Joe ARAH Vehicle Parts - I have a list - Msg me!
