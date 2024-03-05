Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 05-03-2024, 02:33 PM   #1
freakx2001
Transformers Animated
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 444
Freakx2001's TFcon 2024 Want List
This is my new an updated WANT list for TFcon 2024. I'll be searching for deals on what is listed below. If you have something on the list, and you'll also be attending TFcon 2024, reach out and I'm sure we can make a deal.

WANT LIST: (PRIORITY IN GREEN)

Masterpiece
**KO ACCEPTABLE***
Shockwave

Studio Series 86
Brawn
Ultra Magnus
Rumble (Blue)
Gnaw
Grimlock
Sludge
Snarl

Legacy
Bombshell
Shrapnel
Gears
Beachcomber
Skids

Animated
Purple Shockwave - Cannon

KINGDOM
Rodimus Prime

EARTHRISE
Sunstreaker
Smokescreen
Runabout
Runamuck

G1 Figures
TBD

G1 Parts
Hardhead - large shoulder rifle
Trypticon - Battery Cover
Gnaw - Right Blue Arm
Starscream - 2x Fists
Blitz Wing - Turret
Rat Bat - Gold Accessory
Scourge - Headpiece
Ape Face - Large Back Wing
Galvatron - Orange Cannon
Double Dealer - Powermaster Knok & Missile
Hound Jeep Gun
Mirage Launcher
Scorponok - 2x Cannon, 2x Chrome Leg Brace, 1x Fast Track Arm

Non-Transformers
Marvel Legends Age of Apocalypse figures
GIJoe Classified Snowjob
GI Joe ARAH Vehicle Parts - I have a list - Msg me!
Last edited by freakx2001; Today at 10:47 AM.
tfcon, tfcon 2024

