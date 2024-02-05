Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,341

Transformers Legacy United Origins Wheeljack Released in Canada Transformers Legacy United Origins Wheeljack has been released in Canada.



The sightings have come from ToysRus in multiple provinces.



