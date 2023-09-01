zackmak Robot Master Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Kitchener Posts: 767

WTB: G1 Sludge+Wheeljack missiles; pvc Omega Supreme; Refraktor; Constructbots; Kreon I will also be at TFcon Toronto this July, if it works for a meet-up.



I'm looking for:





Generation 1 Sludge chrome missiles x 3 (I can trade you for G1 Grimlock chrome missiles x 3, if you like)



Generation 1 Wheeljack black missile x 1



PVC 3? Omega Supreme : from Hasbro?s ?Heroes of Cybertron? or Takara?s ?Super Collection Figure? line. Actually, I only need the tracks for his back, since I already have the rest of his body.



Black 'Kre-o' stand x 1 : came with Kreon Micro-changers blind-pack figures



Optimus Prime deluxe w/ rifle : came with many different 2-pack assortments with deluxe tank Megatron during the early to late 2000s, including the Classics and Universe toyline. Sometimes the toy box was given the title ?The Ultimate Battle?, and came with a DVD. I just want OP and his rifle.



Refraktor x 2, loose + complete, with each having their three accessories and instructions : from the WFC Siege line



Variety of clear acrylic risers and stands for displaying figures on a shelf



Construct-bots plastic, purple Decepticon case : I just want the case, not any of the Construct-bot figures



Transformers: The Movie 1986 sticker-album stickers ΟR an unopened sticker pack : these were produced by the company 'Diamond'. I don't need the album.





Pictures for reference attached: Attached Thumbnails







