Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,817

TFcon Toronto 2024 exclusive Fans Hobby MB-15D Clutch Fans hobby MB-15D Clutch which will be available to attendees at

The price will be $220 CAD and is limited to 700 pieces worldwide and only available from The Chosen Prime and Fans hobby.



Tickets are on sale at TFcon is happy to reveal the Fans hobby x TCP TFcon Toronto 2024 exclusivewhich will be available to attendees at The Chosen Prime booth at this year?s show.The price will be $220 CAD and is limited to 700 pieces worldwide and only available from The Chosen Prime and Fans hobby.Tickets are on sale at https://www.tfcon.ca Attached Thumbnails

__________________