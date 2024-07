Today, 11:16 PM #1 Alphatron Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Brampton, ON Posts: 51 TFCon 2024 Looking For: List Hey everyone,



First time TFCon Attendee - looking forward to the dealer room; attached below is my list of figures I'm on the hunt for, PM if interested in selling:



Takara Tomy Lunar Cruiser Optimus Prime



Classics - Deluxe Hot Rod



Prime Beast Hunters - Voyager Ultra Magnus

Prime RID - Deluxe Knockout

Prime RID - Deluxe Vehicon (Jet or Car)

Prime RID - Voyager Breakdown



Dark of the Moon - Deluxe Leadfoot

Dark of the Moon - Deluxe Que



Studio Series - Voyager Bonecrusher

Studio Series - BBM Voyager Soundwave



Siege - Galaxy Force Leader Optimus Prime



MMC R-48 Optus Pexus

