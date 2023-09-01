renegade_decepticon Transformers/Anime Fanboy Join Date: Jul 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 766

MMC Optus Prominon (SG Version) for sale at TFcon Torotno 2024





Asking $180 Canadian in cash with pickup at TFcon only.



PM if you're interested.





Up for sale is my TFcon 2022 exclusive Optus Prominon figure (SG/Battle Damage Version 1st Release) the figure itself is completely MISB and has not been opened since being purchased.Asking $180 Canadian in cash with pickup at TFcon only.PM if you're interested. Attached Thumbnails

The UNDISPUTED BIGGEST Marvel VENOM Fan!



PSN Online ID: Black_Fire_F50

FFXIV Online: Diabolos Server (Maiyo Katsuko)

My Feedback : http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ade_decepticon

My YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/darkrenagadef50

Follow me on Twitter : http://twitter.com/BlackFlameF50

My Venom podcast : https://wearevenomaniacs.podbean.com/ & on YouTube (We Are Venomaniacs! Podcast)





My Top 3 Most Wanted Figures : __________________MyMyFollow me onMyon