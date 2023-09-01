|
Today, 11:10 AM
#1
Location: Toronto, Ontario
oferated
sold this member a figure months ago and he came back for more to pick up at TFCON. Thank you very much for transactions and was quite entertaining to see what fit in your suitcase - hahahaha!! All the best!!
