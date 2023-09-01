For those looking to...
* re-insert their figure in their original box for a MIB display
* re-insert their figure in their original box for higher selling price
* collect cool packaging artwork / box-presentation from various figures/ lines
* collect bios and tech-specs found on the actual packaging from various figures/ lines
* collect variants of packaging between Canadian / US / Japan etc
* collect the removable cardboard lining art found in blister pack/cardback figures
* custom-make a box for your (custom) figure
...this might help. The lines include Masterpiece, Alternators, Titanium, and a bunch of the ?CHUG? line consisting of Classics, Universe, Generations, as well as some Movie-verse, WFC stuff. There?s some Japanese Revoltech and World?s Smallest Transformers boxes and a handful of odds and ends. There?s even a couple boxes of Superion and Bruticus Maximus sets that had packaging not available in North America!
I?ve carefully stored these over the years, so I?d say about 90% of what I?m selling is Near-Mint to Mint condition; 5% Very Good because there is a crease or something on the package; and the other 5% Good/Fair condition. Where I had to cut the plastic blister from the cardback or Alternators box, I used an X-acto knife, making sure to cut as close to the cardboard as possible, without tearing plastic off the cardboard. The great majority of the results were successful.
THE BASICS:
I?m selling this as ONE LOT ONLY, for $125.
I can meet up at the 2024 TFcon Toronto in July.
Unless you prefer a pick-up from Kitchener, ON. I will not be shipping, unfortunately.
Essentially, all the boxes include the plastic inserts/trays, so your figure can easily fit into the molded tray. There are a handful that don?t have them because they either weren?t packaged with them, or were too damaged from having to cut the figure out, for me to keep (the Alternators were like that)
No paperwork or pack-in material is included. It?s just what you see in pics.
Feel free to message me to ask about anything you?re not sure about
IMPORTANT FYI:
My hope is to complete the sale as one lot, and bring everything to TFcon. THOUGH, I will take a ?WISH LIST
? from people that want only select items...but just to be clear
, if someone comes along before TFcon and offers to buy the whole lot, that sale will trump anyone with a wish list for individual things, respectfully. As for pricing for the individual items, it will be generally like this:
Unicron box: $25
All Masterpiece boxes: $15
All single ?CHUG? Voyager + Titanium boxes: $10
All Alternators boxes: $5
Medium cardbacks: $3
Small cardbacks: $2
Cardboard insert pieces (the art that came behind the clear plastic blister: $1
For prices on the other unique boxes/packaging, please get in touch.
PHOTOS
Photos show everything I have for sale. I've spread them over the next few posts in a row because if I'm not mistaken, I can only upload a certain amount per posting 'section'. I showed ?wide? shots of everything, but sometimes took closer shots of groupings to highlight artwork, tech specs, or other random detail. I only have ONE of everything, unless the packaging was generic for multiple figures in a certain line, in which case, I?ll have two or more.
I know some items might be hard to pick out the name or image of a character from a ?wide-shot? photo, but they are all 1984-1986 G1-named characters, so please message me for anything specific.
OTHER THINGS FOR SALE
I have many more photos to show of these; just ask
Transformers Kre-o book; Milton Bradley Action Cards, etc. LOT
The Kreo encyclopedia is brand new, unopened, and includes the exclusive Orion Pax Kreon figure. Has profiles on pretty much all the Kreons up until publication (2014). Also includes comic stories.
The cards include:
Soundwave
Ravage
Swoop
Kickback
The Milton Bradley stickers include:
Ravage
Rumble (with mark on backing)
Jazz (backing removed, but included)
Some random Autobot and Decepticon insignia foil stickers
A couple Autobot insignia stickers I picked up from a convention
Starscream ' Legends ' class-size Animated figure from the 2008 Universe line.
UPDATE: I added one more Milton Bradley card, a tech spec and decoder, as well as a Takara Henkei Henkei pack-in comic that came with deluxe and voyager-size figures in 2008.
$50, or best offer
Transformers G1 Prism / Foil / Holographic Sticker Cards from 2020
This officially-licensed Hasbro sticker-card set is from 2020, by the company Surreal Entertainment. They are the size of typical trading cards, and are blank on the back, and they are not numbered...though the pack says to 'Collect all 60'.
It was a very low-profile set, with obscure distribution. I got a pack as a gift last year, and they reminded me of those shiny prism stickers available in vending machines in the 80?s. I was eventually able to hunt down some packs in the after-market, and completed a whole set. I?m now selling my 38 different doubles.
The stickers are basically broken up in 4 categories:
Original Toy Figure and Box Art (first photo)
Poster Art (second photo)
Comic Panels (third photo)
Art Deco Designs (fourth photo)
Set of 10 stickers from the Original Toy Figure and Box Art category: $20
Set of 28 stickers from the remaining categories: $20
(plus, I?ll throw in 7 extra stickers that are repeats, shown in last photo)
Only selling these as the grouped lots shown above, or, make an offer for everything.
Gobots Cop-Tur figure with propeller.
Near-Mint to Mint condition. Missing the tail rotor. $60, or best offer.
Vintage, original G1 Omnibot sticker sheet, complete, mint:
Overdrive: $50
Downshift: $50
Vintage, original G1 Grimlock chrome missles x 3.
$30
for the set of three.
Thanks! (Again, photos are in this posting, as well as continued into the next few postings below)