Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,363

Transformers Legacy United Star Raiders Thundertron Set & Ferak Released in Canada Transformers Legacy United Star Raiders Thundertron & Ferak have been released in Canada.



The sightings have come from a Walmart in Ontario.



Share your sightings in the Thanks to Transbot90210 we now know thathave been released in Canada.The sightings have come from a Walmart in Ontario.Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum Attached Thumbnails





Visit the official __________________Visit the official TFcon Toronto website for all the details!