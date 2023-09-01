Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Anyone Feeling uninspired?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:02 PM   #1
Northerncrowe
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 157
Anyone Feeling uninspired?
Maybe it's just me, but I've been feeling uninspired by the TF offerings lately. I feel like I shouldn't pull the trigger on a release, because a new, improved deco is going to come out if I wait... and even then, how many G1 Primes do I need now that they are getting so good.

I like the new characters being attempted and would love to see them dream big with new versions of the characters. Ex. like the leap from G1 prime to Powermaster Prime or Star Convoy...

And Joe Classified is killing it right now...


Bring on Powermaster EVERYONE! DIA ATLUS etc.

Or maybe we're all happy with the 27th version of 86 Jazz...
Northerncrowe is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:27 PM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Nexus Maximus
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,070
Re: Anyone Feeling uninspired?
The last time I was genuinely excited about Transformers in general was during Thrilling 30. These days I keep tabs on what's coming out so that I can plug the remaining holes in my collection, but I often go months without buying anything.
__________________
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:31 PM   #3
canprime
Nexus Maximus
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,475
Re: Anyone Feeling uninspired?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Northerncrowe View Post
Maybe it's just me, but I've been feeling uninspired by the TF offerings lately. I feel like I shouldn't pull the trigger on a release, because a new, improved deco is going to come out if I wait... and even then, how many G1 Primes do I need now that they are getting so good.

I like the new characters being attempted and would love to see them dream big with new versions of the characters. Ex. like the leap from G1 prime to Powermaster Prime or Star Convoy...

And Joe Classified is killing it right now...


Bring on Powermaster EVERYONE! DIA ATLUS etc.

Or maybe we're all happy with the 27th version of 86 Jazz...

I'm with you.


I have scaled way back on TFs in the past year, and even sold a ton of my TFs (yet I still have a lot). My current main interest is Classified. However I have been working on some new and shifted display shelves and I realize I have way too much stuff. More than I can reasonable ever display all at once.



TFs, MLs and SW have all been guilty of constantly updating characters over and over again. So I have been trying to get off that train. Prime is a real culprit in TFs, but there are just so many redos of almost every character. So I have been slowly trying to whittle down the collection to what I really want and which versions I really want as well.


Thankfully a lot of the TF reveals of the past year have not really moved me so I have been able to say no to most of Legacy/United/whatever. I even skipped on Menasor as I had all the CW versions and sold them so why go in again?


Anyway long story short, yeah I am feeling a bit uninspired by TFs right now. Though new versions of rare characters still draw my interest (Magmatron).
canprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:57 PM   #4
CaptSnappy
Mini-Con
Join Date: May 2024
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1
Re: Anyone Feeling uninspired?
I get it, but I am not in the same situation as you. I stopped collecting during Energon, and just started getting back into it for some 40th anniversary nostalgia.

I kind of feel like everything I have wanted has already come and gone (SS86 Magnus, Grimlock, Hot Rod, Starscream) or is likely next year or later (newer combiners, G1 inspired Megatron/Soundwave).

Meanwhile my local TRU's and Walmarts are just full of ROTB and BW reissues / repaints. I am honestly surprised they don't have more classic/iconic characters on the shelves for the 40th anniversary.
CaptSnappy is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2024, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.