Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Northerncrowe
Maybe it's just me, but I've been feeling uninspired by the TF offerings lately. I feel like I shouldn't pull the trigger on a release, because a new, improved deco is going to come out if I wait... and even then, how many G1 Primes do I need now that they are getting so good.
I like the new characters being attempted and would love to see them dream big with new versions of the characters. Ex. like the leap from G1 prime to Powermaster Prime or Star Convoy...
And Joe Classified is killing it right now...
Bring on Powermaster EVERYONE! DIA ATLUS etc.
Or maybe we're all happy with the 27th version of 86 Jazz...
I'm with you.
I have scaled way back on TFs in the past year, and even sold a ton of my TFs (yet I still have a lot). My current main interest is Classified. However I have been working on some new and shifted display shelves and I realize I have way too much stuff. More than I can reasonable ever display all at once.
TFs, MLs and SW have all been guilty of constantly updating characters over and over again. So I have been trying to get off that train. Prime is a real culprit in TFs, but there are just so many redos of almost every character. So I have been slowly trying to whittle down the collection to what I really want and which versions I really want as well.
Thankfully a lot of the TF reveals of the past year have not really moved me so I have been able to say no to most of Legacy/United/whatever. I even skipped on Menasor as I had all the CW versions and sold them so why go in again?
Anyway long story short, yeah I am feeling a bit uninspired by TFs right now. Though new versions of rare characters still draw my interest (Magmatron).