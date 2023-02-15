Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,357

Transformers 40th Aniversary Pops Released in Canada Transformers 40th Anniversary Pop Vinyls have been released in Canada. Includes Optimus Prime, Megatron, Laserbeak, Blaster & Astrotrain.



Seen at a Gamestop in Winnipeg.



Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum





