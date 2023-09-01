Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
3D-printed human-scale Matrix of Leadership with lights and rechargeable battery
Printed in beautiful silk silver and silk gold PLA with translucent blue PETG crystal core.

Comes with display stand and recessed Micro USB jack to recharge the built-in LiPo battery using a standard phone charger. (the jack is sadly not USB-C, as this type of connector was not available 4 million years ago)

These are made to order and I can have it printed and assembled in less than two days.

Light your darkest hour for $150 CDN plus actual shipping costs to your doorstep. Also open to trades for MP-scale figures.
