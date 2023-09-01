Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:20 PM   #1
Nerdlingers
Formerly known as billcosby
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 50
G1 Kaen (Raiden) to complete the Trainbots
This is a long shot, I know!

In search of a G1 Kaen (C-130) train + tip in decent condition join the five other Trainbots.

Is there a chance anyone has a Kaen they could part with? Please let me know, with shipping to Nova Scotia. Thank you for checking.

Tags
c-130, kaen, raiden, trainbot

