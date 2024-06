GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,574

Top 10 Transformers Flops and Failures

https://youtu.be/IF5_IhaSwV4 The results are in and I won't lie, I disagree with most of this list, but it's not about me, it's strictly the fan votes and this time they voted on the top 10 Transformers flops and failures by Hasbro (my own list and probably yours, would look wildly different from the results, go figure,lol)