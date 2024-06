Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,813

Transformers The Movie musician Stan Bush to attend TFcon Toronto 2024 Stan Bush to TFcon Toronto 2024.



Stan performed the original songs "Dare" and "The Touch" for The Transformers: The Movie (1986).



Stan will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada's Premiere Transformers Collectors Event which is presented by The Chosen Prime. TFcon is happy to welcome American rock musiciantoStan performed the original songs "Dare" and "The Touch" for The Transformers: The Movie (1986).Stan will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada's Premiere Transformers Collectors Event which is presented by The Chosen Prime. Attached Images

__________________