Super_Megatron
Transformers creator Bob Budiansky to attend TFcon Toronto 2024
TFcon is happy to welcome Transformers creator Bob Budiansky as a guest at TFcon Toronto 2024.

Mr. Budiansky is responsible for much of the writing of the original Marvel Transformers comic, and conceived the names of most of the original Transformers. He also wrote the vast majority of the descriptive tech spec biographies printed on the Transformers toy packages that Hasbro produced in the 1980s, giving each character its own unique personality.

Mr. Budiansky will be taking part in a Q&A panel, signing, and meeting with fans all weekend long with the attendees of Canada's Premiere Transformers Collectors Event which is presented by The Chosen Prime.
