Today, 11:18 AM #1 Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,813 Transformers creator Bob Budiansky to attend TFcon Toronto 2024 Bob Budiansky as a guest at TFcon Toronto 2024.



Mr. Budiansky is responsible for much of the writing of the original Marvel Transformers comic, and conceived the names of most of the original Transformers. He also wrote the vast majority of the descriptive tech spec biographies printed on the Transformers toy packages that Hasbro produced in the 1980s, giving each character its own unique personality.



