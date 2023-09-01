Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:25 PM
Jetfire Maximus
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: .
Posts: 61
Looking For Original BW Figures...
Especially Cheetor and Optimus!

If anyone is selling, please post here with included pics.

MISB only.

Also mention if you're going to TFcon, please.

Thanks!
