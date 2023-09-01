Hi everyone I'm currently looking for a couple of figures.
I don't care if the figure is loose or in box as long as it is 100% complete!
Please send me a PM or reply to this thread if you are selling any of the following:
- LG-EX God Ginrai OR LG35 Super Ginrai/LG42 Godbomber
- TAV26 Adventure Override
- TT-GS10 Generations Selects God Neptune
- WFC-GS03 Generation Selects Galactic Man Shockwave
- Galactic Odyssey Collection Encounter 5: Botropolis Rescue Mission
- Titans Return Sentinel Prime
- Titans Return Sky Shadow
- Shattered Glass Collection: Soundwave/Ravage/Lazerbeak
- UW-EX Baldigus
Thanks for looking!