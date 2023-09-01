Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
AutobotCBL01
AutobotCBL01's Wanted Thread
Hi everyone I'm currently looking for a couple of figures.

I don't care if the figure is loose or in box as long as it is 100% complete!

Please send me a PM or reply to this thread if you are selling any of the following:
  • LG-EX God Ginrai OR LG35 Super Ginrai/LG42 Godbomber
  • TAV26 Adventure Override
  • TT-GS10 Generations Selects God Neptune
  • WFC-GS03 Generation Selects Galactic Man Shockwave
  • Galactic Odyssey Collection Encounter 5: Botropolis Rescue Mission
  • Titans Return Sentinel Prime
  • Titans Return Sky Shadow
  • Shattered Glass Collection: Soundwave/Ravage/Lazerbeak
  • UW-EX Baldigus

Thanks for looking!
