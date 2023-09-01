AutobotCBL01 Guardian Knight Join Date: Jan 2015 Location: Ontario Posts: 84

AutobotCBL01's Wanted Thread



I don't care if the figure is loose or in box as long as it is 100% complete!



Please send me a PM or reply to this thread if you are selling any of the following:

LG-EX God Ginrai OR LG35 Super Ginrai/LG42 Godbomber

TAV26 Adventure Override

TT-GS10 Generations Selects God Neptune

WFC-GS03 Generation Selects Galactic Man Shockwave

Galactic Odyssey Collection Encounter 5: Botropolis Rescue Mission

Titans Return Sentinel Prime

Titans Return Sky Shadow

Shattered Glass Collection: Soundwave/Ravage/Lazerbeak

UW-EX Baldigus

Thanks for looking! Hi everyone I'm currently looking for a couple of figures.I don't care if the figure is loose or in box as long as it is 100% complete!Please send me a PM or reply to this thread if you are selling any of the following:Thanks for looking!

Sales Thread:



Wanted Thread:



__________________Sales Thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=87950 Wanted Thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=88763 Last edited by AutobotCBL01; Today at 01:01 PM .