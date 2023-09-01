Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page TF: One is Bayformers!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:56 PM   #1
JLvatron
Chosen 1
JLvatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 8,135
TF: One is Bayformers!
I've mostly stayed away from all TF:One spoilers.
Today researching the premier date, I saw Michael Bay's name.

Is this a Bayformers movie???

So disappointed if it is.
__________________
"Don't be absurd!"
-Galvatron
JLvatron is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:06 PM   #2
Incepticon
Double Agent
Incepticon's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 726
Re: TF: One is Bayformers!
Quote:
Originally Posted by JLvatron View Post
I've mostly stayed away from all TF:One spoilers.
Today researching the premier date, I saw Michael Bay's name.

Is this a Bayformers movie???

So disappointed if it is.
Best not to overthink it since even the buffoons who make these steaming piles don't know (or care) what continuity they fall under. Even the actual Bayformers contradicted each other, nevermind WTF happened with those Bumblebee movies.


Bay is named as one of many producers on it, but like most people whose names appear on legacy sequels, it's 99.9% likely in name only and he had nothing to do with any of it. Studios do this all the time.
Incepticon is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2024, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.