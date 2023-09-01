Quote:
Originally Posted by JLvatron
I've mostly stayed away from all TF:One spoilers.
Today researching the premier date, I saw Michael Bay's name.
Is this a Bayformers movie???
So disappointed if it is.
Best not to overthink it since even the buffoons who make
these steaming piles don't know (or care) what continuity they fall under. Even the actual
Bayformers contradicted each other, nevermind WTF happened with those Bumblebee movies.
Bay is named as one of many producers on it, but like most people whose names appear on legacy sequels, it's 99.9% likely in name only and he had nothing to do with any of it. Studios do this all the time.