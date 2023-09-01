Today, 01:56 PM #1 JLvatron Chosen 1 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 8,135 TF: One is Bayformers!

Today researching the premier date, I saw Michael Bay's name.



Is this a Bayformers movie???



make these steaming piles don't know (or care) what continuity they fall under. Even the actual Bayformers contradicted each other, nevermind WTF happened with those Bumblebee movies.





Bay is named as one of many producers on it, but like most people whose names appear on legacy sequels, it's 99.9% likely in name only and he had nothing to do with any of it. Studios do this all the time. Best not to overthink it since even the buffoons whothese steaming piles don't know (or care) what continuity they fall under. Even theBayformers contradicted each other, nevermind WTF happened with those Bumblebee movies.Bay is named as one of many producers on it, but like most people whose names appear on legacy sequels, it's 99.9% likely in name only and he had nothing to do with any of it. Studios do this all the time.

