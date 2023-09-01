Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:26 AM   #1
SlapDash
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2022
Location: Toronto, Canada
Posts: 42
Takara United Bee & Devil Knight Defensor?
Hi all!

Couldn?t make it to TFcon Toronto this year, but a big hello to Stan Bush, Vic Caroli and That Toy Guy.

I?m looking for a Takara United Bumblebee with the gold metallic paint AND the Growing Pains upgrade kit that turns him into Goldbug.

Alternatively, I?d also take a Toyworld Shinebug.

Also on the lookout for that Devil Knight Defensor if anyone has one of those for sale.

Have a great Sunday everyone and try and stay cool out there! -Mike / SlapDash
