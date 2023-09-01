|
Takara United Bee & Devil Knight Defensor?
Hi all!
Couldn?t make it to TFcon Toronto this year, but a big hello to Stan Bush, Vic Caroli and That Toy Guy.
I?m looking for a Takara United Bumblebee with the gold metallic paint AND the Growing Pains upgrade kit that turns him into Goldbug.
Alternatively, I?d also take a Toyworld Shinebug.
Also on the lookout for that Devil Knight Defensor if anyone has one of those for sale.
Have a great Sunday everyone and try and stay cool out there! -Mike / SlapDash