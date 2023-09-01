SlapDash Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2022 Location: Toronto, Canada Posts: 42

Takara United Bee & Devil Knight Defensor? Hi all!



Couldn?t make it to TFcon Toronto this year, but a big hello to Stan Bush, Vic Caroli and That Toy Guy.



I?m looking for a Takara United Bumblebee with the gold metallic paint AND the Growing Pains upgrade kit that turns him into Goldbug.



Alternatively, I?d also take a Toyworld Shinebug.



Also on the lookout for that Devil Knight Defensor if anyone has one of those for sale.



Have a great Sunday everyone and try and stay cool out there! -Mike / SlapDash