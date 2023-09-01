Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > TFcon Discussion
Reload this Page TF Con Toronto Exclusives?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:17 PM   #1
Draysoth
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: South Ontario
Posts: 85
TF Con Toronto Exclusives?
Any idea what they are? we're two weeks away!
Draysoth is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:28 PM   #2
Dynamo.Dave
Too close for missiles
Dynamo.Dave's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 740
Re: TF Con Toronto Exclusives?
Nothing announced yet, but I'm guessing XTB and MMC will both have something.

Quote:
Originally Posted by Draysoth View Post
Any idea what they are? we're two weeks away!
__________________
Wants:

Sparktoys Grimlock
FT Stunticons
FT Aerialbots
Dynamo.Dave is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:46 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2024, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.