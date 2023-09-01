Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Spida1a TFCON 2024 sales thread: MISB, 3rd PARTY, CHUG, MP, MORE!
Hi gang,

Well, here we go again! I will be at TFCON 2024 on Friday (for the customizing class/auction) and all day SATURDAY. As usual I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things there and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (and yes - still paying off the wedding from last year, haha!). I could bring them with me for meet-ups.

The prices are in CAD. Feel free to shoot me a reasonable offer (especially on multiple figures) and we can figure something out.

I have a handful of pictures below ... just to put a few with the post. I can snag any close-up pictures and send any extra information you would like.

Shoot me a PM here if you would like any more information or are interested! I will be leaving the U.S. about 5:00 P.M. EST Thursday evening of the show.

Thanks for the time!
Chris


------


MASTERPIECE:

Tracks (Takara, authentic, complete with box) $90

Hot Rodimus (Takara, authentic, complete with box) $90

Masterpiece Ramjet (Takara Mall, complete with box) $150

Masterpiece Thrust (Takara Mall, complete with box) $150

Masterpiece Dirge (Takara Mall, complete with box) $150

Masterpiece U.S. Universe Skywarp (complete with box) $80

Movie Masterpiece Jazz (authentic, broken, got replacement parts but some missing, as-is) $50



3RD PARTY:

FANSTOYS Sovereign (sealed, never opened, FT16) $350

MMC Ocular Max Hellion (PS-09, MISB new) $70.00

BADCUBE Lorry (loose, complete with box) $65

BADCUBE War Dog (loose, complete with box) $100

BADCUBE Huff (MISB new) $60

 Impossible Toys TFA-01 - 3 (Animated Characters, in packages) $65




Combiner Wars / Power of the Primes:

Victorion (complete with box / poster / instructions) $350

Abominus (all Terrorcons sealed on card / in box - never opened, some shelf wear creases) $225

Bruticus (complete with cards/inst, with mini Shockwave and Combiner Wars Blast Off sealed in dented box) $225

Defensor (complete with cards/inst, with mini Groove and Deluxe Groove ? added to comibiner in pics) $225


 Optimus Prime (POP, large one, sealed in box, new) $100




NETFLIX War for Cybertron Trilogy:

Scrapface (Deluxe, MOSC, new) $45

Hotlink (Voyager, MISB, new) $90





TR/ER:

Blitzwing (Voyager, MISB, new) $50

Inferno and Grapple (MISB new) $50 for both

Hoist (MISB) $25

Cliffjumper (MIB) $35



DARK OF THE MOON / LAST KNIGHT:

Takara Tomy: Movie Advanced Series AD16 Dino/Mirage (complete with card and instructions) $50

Last Knight Crosshairs (MISB): $30

Last Knight Dragonstorm (MISB): $70




CONVENTION AND OTHER EXCLUSIVES:

TFCON Project Z / Prototype X (both, MOSCs) $140

Collector's Club Runamuck (complete with card and white box) $50



ANIMATED:

 Animated Soundblaster (complete with card / instr) $50
