Today, 04:29 PM #1 spida1a Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Erie, PA Posts: 74 Spida1a TFCON 2024 sales thread: MISB, 3rd PARTY, CHUG, MP, MORE! Hi gang,



Well, here we go again! I will be at TFCON 2024 on Friday (for the customizing class/auction) and all day SATURDAY. As usual I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things there and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (and yes - still paying off the wedding from last year, haha!). I could bring them with me for meet-ups.



The prices are in CAD. Feel free to shoot me a reasonable offer (especially on multiple figures) and we can figure something out.



I have a handful of pictures below ... just to put a few with the post. I can snag any close-up pictures and send any extra information you would like.



Shoot me a PM here if you would like any more information or are interested! I will be leaving the U.S. about 5:00 P.M. EST Thursday evening of the show.



Thanks for the time!

Chris





------





MASTERPIECE:



Tracks (Takara, authentic, complete with box) $90



Hot Rodimus (Takara, authentic, complete with box) $90



Masterpiece Ramjet (Takara Mall, complete with box) $150



Masterpiece Thrust (Takara Mall, complete with box) $150



Masterpiece Dirge (Takara Mall, complete with box) $150



Masterpiece U.S. Universe Skywarp (complete with box) $80



Movie Masterpiece Jazz (authentic, broken, got replacement parts but some missing, as-is) $50







3RD PARTY:



FANSTOYS Sovereign (sealed, never opened, FT16) $350



MMC Ocular Max Hellion (PS-09, MISB new) $70.00



BADCUBE Lorry (loose, complete with box) $65



BADCUBE War Dog (loose, complete with box) $100



BADCUBE Huff (MISB new) $60



Impossible Toys TFA-01 - 3 (Animated Characters, in packages) $65









Combiner Wars / Power of the Primes:



Victorion (complete with box / poster / instructions) $350



Abominus (all Terrorcons sealed on card / in box - never opened, some shelf wear creases) $225



Bruticus (complete with cards/inst, with mini Shockwave and Combiner Wars Blast Off sealed in dented box) $225



Defensor (complete with cards/inst, with mini Groove and Deluxe Groove ? added to comibiner in pics) $225





Optimus Prime (POP, large one, sealed in box, new) $100









NETFLIX War for Cybertron Trilogy:



Scrapface (Deluxe, MOSC, new) $45



Hotlink (Voyager, MISB, new) $90











TR/ER:



Blitzwing (Voyager, MISB, new) $50



Inferno and Grapple (MISB new) $50 for both



Hoist (MISB) $25



Cliffjumper (MIB) $35







DARK OF THE MOON / LAST KNIGHT:



Takara Tomy: Movie Advanced Series AD16 Dino/Mirage (complete with card and instructions) $50



Last Knight Crosshairs (MISB): $30



Last Knight Dragonstorm (MISB): $70









CONVENTION AND OTHER EXCLUSIVES:



TFCON Project Z / Prototype X (both, MOSCs) $140



Collector's Club Runamuck (complete with card and white box) $50







ANIMATED:



Animated Soundblaster (complete with card / instr) $50

