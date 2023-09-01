|
Spida1a TFCON 2024 sales thread: MISB, 3rd PARTY, CHUG, MP, MORE!
Hi gang,
Well, here we go again! I will be at TFCON 2024 on Friday (for the customizing class/auction) and all day SATURDAY. As usual I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things there and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (and yes - still paying off the wedding from last year, haha!). I could bring them with me for meet-ups.
The prices are in CAD. Feel free to shoot me a reasonable offer (especially on multiple figures) and we can figure something out.
I have a handful of pictures below ... just to put a few with the post. I can snag any close-up pictures and send any extra information you would like.
Shoot me a PM here if you would like any more information or are interested! I will be leaving the U.S. about 5:00 P.M. EST Thursday evening of the show.
Thanks for the time!
Chris
------
MASTERPIECE:
Tracks (Takara, authentic, complete with box) $90
Hot Rodimus (Takara, authentic, complete with box) $90
Masterpiece Ramjet (Takara Mall, complete with box) $150
Masterpiece Thrust (Takara Mall, complete with box) $150
Masterpiece Dirge (Takara Mall, complete with box) $150
Masterpiece U.S. Universe Skywarp (complete with box) $80
Movie Masterpiece Jazz (authentic, broken, got replacement parts but some missing, as-is) $50
3RD PARTY:
FANSTOYS Sovereign (sealed, never opened, FT16) $350
MMC Ocular Max Hellion (PS-09, MISB new) $70.00
BADCUBE Lorry (loose, complete with box) $65
BADCUBE War Dog (loose, complete with box) $100
BADCUBE Huff (MISB new) $60
Impossible Toys TFA-01 - 3 (Animated Characters, in packages) $65
Combiner Wars / Power of the Primes:
Victorion (complete with box / poster / instructions) $350
Abominus (all Terrorcons sealed on card / in box - never opened, some shelf wear creases) $225
Bruticus (complete with cards/inst, with mini Shockwave and Combiner Wars Blast Off sealed in dented box) $225
Defensor (complete with cards/inst, with mini Groove and Deluxe Groove ? added to comibiner in pics) $225
Optimus Prime (POP, large one, sealed in box, new) $100
NETFLIX War for Cybertron Trilogy:
Scrapface (Deluxe, MOSC, new) $45
Hotlink (Voyager, MISB, new) $90
TR/ER:
Blitzwing (Voyager, MISB, new) $50
Inferno and Grapple (MISB new) $50 for both
Hoist (MISB) $25
Cliffjumper (MIB) $35
DARK OF THE MOON / LAST KNIGHT:
Takara Tomy: Movie Advanced Series AD16 Dino/Mirage (complete with card and instructions) $50
Last Knight Crosshairs (MISB): $30
Last Knight Dragonstorm (MISB): $70
CONVENTION AND OTHER EXCLUSIVES:
TFCON Project Z / Prototype X (both, MOSCs) $140
Collector's Club Runamuck (complete with card and white box) $50
ANIMATED:
Animated Soundblaster (complete with card / instr) $50