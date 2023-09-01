Today, 09:36 PM #1 PredaconTheKing Predacon Grand Emporor Join Date: Feb 2017 Location: Mississauga Posts: 90 PtK TFCON 2024 Sales!

I think I am finally back to a?Normal? life; and can get back into the full swings of things - which means TFcon!



I will be updating this over the next few day, but please see link below for photos!

https://photos.app.goo.gl/BpBvdJYfMabR8w1JA



Prices are negotiable, will be at TFcon for Saturday only.

-Haslab MISB(sealed in mailer) Victory Saber - $500

-SS86 Starscream - MISB - $55

-Legacy Speedia 500 Shadowstrip - $50

-Siege Rung MOSC - $15

-Transformers United Artfire MIB - $80

-Earthrise Cliffjumper - $25

- Alt. Uni. (Dead) Optimus Prime MISB - $100

-Kingdom Slammer MISB - $30

-Netflix Sparkless Autobot MISB - $25

-Earthrise Airwave MISB - $25

-Gen. Selects Cordon and SpinOut - $70

-Kingdom Blackarachnia MISB -$30

-Kingdom Titan Ark MISB -$200

-Botcon 2013 Megaplex - $100

-BW Neo Cohrada MIB - $40

-Kingdom Vertabreak MOSC - $10

-SS86 Kup - $30

-Takara Legends Headmaster Preceptor and Ramhorn - $40

-Botcon 2013 Obsidian and Strika - $150

-Titans Return Metal Hawk w/Vector Prime Prime master -$40

-Toyworld Snarl (missing 1 Robot Hand) -$60

-Henkei Sunstreaker - $35

-Kingdom Rhinox MISB - $35

-Kingdom Wingfinger - $25

-Kingdom Paleotrax - $30

-Kingdom Waspinator - $30

-Legacy Elita-1 MISB - $30

-Legacy Tarantulas MISB - $30

-Kingdom Rattrap MOSC - $10

-Kingdom Cheetor - $25

-Titans Return(?) Windcharger - $10

-Kingdom Optimus Primal - $30

-Titans Return Blurr - $25

-ROTF ravage MOSC - &$30



-Hero?s Of Cybertron Skywarp+ Megatron - $25

-Generation FOC blaster - $35

-Classics Astrotrain - $15

- Animated Activators Bumblebee - $15

-Generations FOC Combaticons - $50

-Takara Dogflight - $35

-Generations Dreadwing - $20

-Animated Grimlock - $40

-Animated Snarl - $25

-Energon Demolishor - $15

-ROTF Recon Ravage MOSC - $30

-SS BB Wheeljack - $25

-SS BB Ratchet - $30

-SS BB Ironhide - $30

- Gen Selects Sandstrom - $40

- Earthrise Skylynx MISB - $110

- Gen Selects Super Megatron MISB - $200

- BW Magnaboss - $60

- Legacy Trashmaster - $30

-Siege Red Alert - $25

- Gen Selects Bugbite - $35

- Gen Selects Hubcap - $30

-Kingdom BW Grimlock - $30

-Kingdom Arcee - $25

- Netflix Cheetor - $30

- Adventure Runabout and Runamuck - $75

- Earthrise Ratchet w/ Upgrades - $40

- Earthrise Ironhide w/ upgrades - $50

- Kingdom Scorponok w/ Toy Head - $15

- Buzzworthy Blackarachnia - $30

-Netflix Optimus Primal w/Upgrade - $40

-RoTB Mainline Arcee - $10

- Clonedroid Greatshot - $100

-Combiner Wars Leader G1 Megatron - $50

- CW Armada Megatron - $50

- Cloud Shockwave - $40

- ROTB Mainline Wheeljack and Nightbird - $25

- Legacy Blaster - $25

- Cw Frenzy, Ravage and Lazerbeak - $30

- Matrix Workshop Sharkticon Tails (x3) - $10ea.

- CW Viper - $ 20

- PCC - SPASTIC/Over-Run set -$30

-PCC - Steamhammer set - $30

- PCC Smolder - $15

- PCC Skyhammer - $15

- PCC icepick - $10

- PCC Sledge - $10

