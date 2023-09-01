Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:36 PM
PredaconTheKing
Predacon Grand Emporor
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Mississauga
Posts: 90
PtK TFCON 2024 Sales!
Good day everyone; it?s been a while!
I think I am finally back to a?Normal? life; and can get back into the full swings of things - which means TFcon!

I will be updating this over the next few day, but please see link below for photos!
https://photos.app.goo.gl/BpBvdJYfMabR8w1JA

Prices are negotiable, will be at TFcon for Saturday only.
-Haslab MISB(sealed in mailer) Victory Saber - $500
-SS86 Starscream - MISB - $55
-Legacy Speedia 500 Shadowstrip - $50
-Siege Rung MOSC - $15
-Transformers United Artfire MIB - $80
-Earthrise Cliffjumper - $25
- Alt. Uni. (Dead) Optimus Prime MISB - $100
-Kingdom Slammer MISB - $30
-Netflix Sparkless Autobot MISB - $25
-Earthrise Airwave MISB - $25
-Gen. Selects Cordon and SpinOut - $70
-Kingdom Blackarachnia MISB -$30
-Kingdom Titan Ark MISB -$200
-Botcon 2013 Megaplex - $100
-BW Neo Cohrada MIB - $40
-Kingdom Vertabreak MOSC - $10
-SS86 Kup - $30
-Takara Legends Headmaster Preceptor and Ramhorn - $40
-Botcon 2013 Obsidian and Strika - $150
-Titans Return Metal Hawk w/Vector Prime Prime master -$40
-Toyworld Snarl (missing 1 Robot Hand) -$60
-Henkei Sunstreaker - $35
-Kingdom Rhinox MISB - $35
-Kingdom Wingfinger - $25
-Kingdom Paleotrax - $30
-Kingdom Waspinator - $30
-Legacy Elita-1 MISB - $30
-Legacy Tarantulas MISB - $30
-Kingdom Rattrap MOSC - $10
-Kingdom Cheetor - $25
-Titans Return(?) Windcharger - $10
-Kingdom Optimus Primal - $30
-Titans Return Blurr - $25
-ROTF ravage MOSC - &$30

-Hero?s Of Cybertron Skywarp+ Megatron - $25
-Generation FOC blaster - $35
-Classics Astrotrain - $15
- Animated Activators Bumblebee - $15
-Generations FOC Combaticons - $50
-Takara Dogflight - $35
-Generations Dreadwing - $20
-Animated Grimlock - $40
-Animated Snarl - $25
-Energon Demolishor - $15
-ROTF Recon Ravage MOSC - $30
-SS BB Wheeljack - $25
-SS BB Ratchet - $30
-SS BB Ironhide - $30
- Gen Selects Sandstrom - $40
- Earthrise Skylynx MISB - $110
- Gen Selects Super Megatron MISB - $200
- BW Magnaboss - $60
- Legacy Trashmaster - $30
-Siege Red Alert - $25
- Gen Selects Bugbite - $35
- Gen Selects Hubcap - $30
-Kingdom BW Grimlock - $30
-Kingdom Arcee - $25
- Netflix Cheetor - $30
- Adventure Runabout and Runamuck - $75
- Earthrise Ratchet w/ Upgrades - $40
- Earthrise Ironhide w/ upgrades - $50
- Kingdom Scorponok w/ Toy Head - $15
- Buzzworthy Blackarachnia - $30
-Netflix Optimus Primal w/Upgrade - $40
-RoTB Mainline Arcee - $10
- Clonedroid Greatshot - $100
-Combiner Wars Leader G1 Megatron - $50
- CW Armada Megatron - $50
- Cloud Shockwave - $40
- ROTB Mainline Wheeljack and Nightbird - $25
- Legacy Blaster - $25
- Cw Frenzy, Ravage and Lazerbeak - $30
- Matrix Workshop Sharkticon Tails (x3) - $10ea.
- CW Viper - $ 20
- PCC - SPASTIC/Over-Run set -$30
-PCC - Steamhammer set - $30
- PCC Smolder - $15
- PCC Skyhammer - $15
- PCC icepick - $10
- PCC Sledge - $10
- Pcc Undertow - $15
