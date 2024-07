optimusb39 Animated Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 1,817

Looking for items I'm after a few items this year at tfcon



Transart transmetal megatron

Transart transmetal dinobot

Toy easy battleship transformer. Torso for the combiner

Transart transmetal 2 cheetor

Carefray jet transformer

Ft blurr

Mmc brawl

Mp 44 nemesis ko

Mp 52 skywarp ko

Black apple Ironhide

Xtransbot kup

Mmc onslaught





Anyone have any of these please contact me and hopefully we can meet up at tfcon.



Thanks