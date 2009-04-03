Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:06 PM   #1
SlapDash
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2022
Location: Toronto, Canada
Posts: 43
ATTN: TF thieves in Toronto
Hi all,

Some sad and anger-inducing news: my storage locker (among others) here in Toronto was broken into and while the back crushing comics were left alone, the perps absconded with plenty of boxed MP scaled Transformers and more.

I know this will probably amount to nothing, but if anyone comes across these guys all as one big set for sale, then I would be suspicious:

FansToys Swoop/Soar
FP Slag (Diaclone metallic)
FP Sludge (Diacone metallic)
Planet X Vulcan/Grimlock (metallic)
Planet X Snarl (Green metallic)

MP Takara Star Saber (with upgrade kit)

Toyworld Hardhead
Toyworld Jazz

XTB Arkose G2 Beachcomber

And some Mainlines:
Gen selects G2 Megatron
TR Overlord
Thrilling 30s Sandstorm
Legacy Cosmos
Legacy Pointblank

Vintage Pounce & Wingspan

...and that's all that I've discovered missing so far. Good times. Thankfully most of my collection is still intact, but it still sucks that I lost some of my fave pieces that were only gonna be there temporarily.

Happy Wednesday all. - SlapDash / Mike
Old Today, 03:15 PM   #2
Magnimus
Alternator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 919
Re: ATTN: TF thieves in Toronto
I'm really sorry to hear this. If these things do show up on like Facebook Marketplace as a big lot, do you want to be notified, or are you just going to let it go?
Old Today, 03:35 PM   #3
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6,668
Re: ATTN: TF thieves in Toronto
Mike, when I used to rent a storage locker, the insurance was mandatory.

Is that the case with you? Are you able to file a claim? Unless it's the wild West with your storage locker company, I probably wouldn't bother with these guys anymore.
