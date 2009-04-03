Today, 03:06 PM #1 SlapDash Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2022 Location: Toronto, Canada Posts: 43 ATTN: TF thieves in Toronto Hi all,



Some sad and anger-inducing news: my storage locker (among others) here in Toronto was broken into and while the back crushing comics were left alone, the perps absconded with plenty of boxed MP scaled Transformers and more.



I know this will probably amount to nothing, but if anyone comes across these guys all as one big set for sale, then I would be suspicious:



FansToys Swoop/Soar

FP Slag (Diaclone metallic)

FP Sludge (Diacone metallic)

Planet X Vulcan/Grimlock (metallic)

Planet X Snarl (Green metallic)



MP Takara Star Saber (with upgrade kit)



Toyworld Hardhead

Toyworld Jazz



XTB Arkose G2 Beachcomber



And some Mainlines:

Gen selects G2 Megatron

TR Overlord

Thrilling 30s Sandstorm

Legacy Cosmos

Legacy Pointblank



Vintage Pounce & Wingspan



...and that's all that I've discovered missing so far. Good times. Thankfully most of my collection is still intact, but it still sucks that I lost some of my fave pieces that were only gonna be there temporarily.



Happy Wednesday all. - SlapDash / Mike Today, 03:15 PM #2 Magnimus Alternator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Hamilton, Ontario Posts: 919 Re: ATTN: TF thieves in Toronto Quote: SlapDash Originally Posted by Hi all,



Some sad and anger-inducing news: my storage locker (among others) here in Toronto was broken into and while the back crushing comics were left alone, the perps absconded with plenty of boxed MP scaled Transformers and more.



I know this will probably amount to nothing, but if anyone comes across these guys all as one big set for sale, then I would be suspicious:



FansToys Swoop/Soar

FP Slag (Diaclone metallic)

FP Sludge (Diacone metallic)

Planet X Vulcan/Grimlock (metallic)

Planet X Snarl (Green metallic)



MP Takara Star Saber (with upgrade kit)



Toyworld Hardhead

Toyworld Jazz



XTB Arkose G2 Beachcomber



And some Mainlines:

Gen selects G2 Megatron

TR Overlord

Thrilling 30s Sandstorm

Legacy Cosmos

Legacy Pointblank



Vintage Pounce & Wingspan



...and that's all that I've discovered missing so far. Good times. Thankfully most of my collection is still intact, but it still sucks that I lost some of my fave pieces that were only gonna be there temporarily.



Happy Wednesday all. - SlapDash / Mike I'm really sorry to hear this. If these things do show up on like Facebook Marketplace as a big lot, do you want to be notified, or are you just going to let it go? __________________

"No we would never shoot nuclear weapons at Decepticons." - Col. Jack Jacobs (on the Colbert Report 03/04/09) Today, 03:35 PM #3 Dark Rage 白人看不懂 Join Date: May 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 6,668 Re: ATTN: TF thieves in Toronto Mike, when I used to rent a storage locker, the insurance was mandatory.



Is that the case with you? Are you able to file a claim? Unless it's the wild West with your storage locker company, I probably wouldn't bother with these guys anymore.

Tags stolen, theft

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

