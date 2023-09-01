Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:13 PM   #1
max99d
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: GTA
Posts: 515
Transformers Legacy United Titan Class Armada Universe Tidal Wave
Hello All,

My amazon preorder just came in.
I already got one from GS.

If anyone is interested in Transformers Legacy United Titan Class Armada Universe Tidal Wave, msg me.

Total I paid is 335.23.

Thx for looking!
