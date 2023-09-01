Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Lego Bumblebee
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 08:30 PM
#
1
MotionBlue
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2008
Location: Alberta
Posts: 64
Lego Bumblebee
Any sign where to order him in Canada?
MotionBlue
View Public Profile
Send a private message to MotionBlue
Find More Posts by MotionBlue
Today, 08:43 PM
#
2
delrue
Crossover
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 1,439
Re: Lego Bumblebee
Lego.com
delrue
View Public Profile
Send a private message to delrue
Find More Posts by delrue
Today, 08:43 PM
#
3
Ozrein
Stunticon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: BC, Canada
Posts: 2,139
Re: Lego Bumblebee
Lego.ca if you're an insider (used to be VIP)
Otherwise, it's technically not coming out until the 4th.
__________________
*There used to be wonderful artwork of Menasor here, alas that is no longer the case.
Ozrein
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Ozrein
Find More Posts by Ozrein
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:04 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2024, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.