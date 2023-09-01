Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
MotionBlue
Lego Bumblebee
Any sign where to order him in Canada?
delrue
Re: Lego Bumblebee
Lego.com
Ozrein
Re: Lego Bumblebee
Lego.ca if you're an insider (used to be VIP)

Otherwise, it's technically not coming out until the 4th.
*There used to be wonderful artwork of Menasor here, alas that is no longer the case.
