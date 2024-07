Today, 10:06 AM #1 Magnimus Alternator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Hamilton, Ontario Posts: 912 Board Member Transformer Instagrams?



If you want to find me, I'm @emiratexaaron, and feel free to drop your account name in the comments so I can follow you.







I hope thread like this doesn't already exist; I did a search but nothing came up. I was curious is anyone else here on the Cybertron.ca boards is on Instagram with accounts focused on Transformers collection, toy photography, fan art, etc? I recently started up one to show pictures of my collection, and I'd love to follow other board members who might be doing the same.

If you want to find me, I'm @emiratexaaron, and feel free to drop your account name in the comments so I can follow you.

Today, 10:44 AM #2
Tiffster
Classic
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: Vaughan
Posts: 1,342
Re: Board Member Transformer Instagrams?

Tiffstasfigas. And I'm now following you. Excellent collection!

Today, 10:52 AM #3
Magnimus
Alternator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 912
Re: Board Member Transformer Instagrams?

Quote:
Originally Posted by Tiffster
Tiffstasfigas. And I'm now following you. Excellent collection!

Same! Your "I don't take so easy" Brawn photo actually came up in my recommended feed earlier today.

