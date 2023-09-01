|
Transformers Series on PlutoTV
Anybody else watch different Transformers series on PlutoTV?
They show Beast Machines, Armada, Energon, Cybertron, Animated, and Robots in Disguise (new version).
These are all shown as Live scheduled broadcast, so usually they show an entire series in 1 continuous period.
None of this is available On Demand on that site, although they are available legally on other sites (Youtube, Tubi)
I have fun occasionally catching some eps of Armada & Cybertron (especially the Harry Potter music eps).
Beast Machines is always alot of fun, especially...
SPOILERS
S
P
O
I
L
E
R
S
The amazing Rhinox story.
Definitely 1 of the boldest character arcs in the cartoon franchise.
