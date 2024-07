Gumby Beasty Join Date: Feb 2015 Location: Oshawa Posts: 336

TFCON 2024 Wants List Will be at TFCon this Sunday, looking for the following items:



-Marvel Transformers comics (Ongoing, Headmasters, digest, UK magazine, The Movie, )



-Marvel Transformers Generation 2 comics



-Ghost Rider comics (70s/80s era)



-What if #31 (vol 1) "What if Wolverine had killed the Hulk?"



-Action Force (UK magazine)



-GI Joe European Missions comics



-Death's Head comics



-Toxic Crusaders #1



-G1 Tech Specs--please let me know what you've got as well as conditions.