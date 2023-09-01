Hey all,
Been a hot minute. The Montreal crew is finally returning to TFcon this year and so, we restart the annual thread. This is specifically for me to bring and meet up at TFcon
I'll be updating this list over the next week.
Please note, I do not keep any packaging or manuals unless stated (except for Japanese imports). Everything is from a smoke free home.
Will also trade towards Figuarts and Toku stuff.
Mythic Legions
(Sold as is, may be missing the bonus slings and back adapters & random acc. Feel free to ask questions):
Attila leossyr v2 60 (No hammer)
Deluxe Gladiator LB 60
Vitus 60 (Missing silver sword)
Aetheon 120
Arethyr 120
Belphegor 75
Gorgo Aerherblade v2 80
Malephar 60
Deluxe skeleton LB 60
Malleus 65
Scaphoid (Missing second head) 70
Tibius 65 (missing second head)- Pending
Bryophitus 55
Lord Bardric 65
Thallyn Frostbow 85
Torrion 70
Mephitor 60