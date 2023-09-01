Today, 09:44 PM #1 Vain Spin Drive Smasher Join Date: Oct 2010 Location: Montreal/QC Posts: 1,344 Vain's TFcon 2024 Sales(Mythics Legions, TFs, ETC)



Been a hot minute. The Montreal crew is finally returning to TFcon this year and so, we restart the annual thread. This is specifically for me to bring and meet up at TFcon



I'll be updating this list over the next week.



Please note, I do not keep any packaging or manuals unless stated (except for Japanese imports). Everything is from a smoke free home.



Will also trade towards Figuarts and Toku stuff.



Mythic Legions (Sold as is, may be missing the bonus slings and back adapters & random acc. Feel free to ask questions):



Attila leossyr v2 60 (No hammer)

Deluxe Gladiator LB 60

Vitus 60 (Missing silver sword)

Aetheon 120

Arethyr 120

Belphegor 75

Gorgo Aerherblade v2 80

Malephar 60

Deluxe skeleton LB 60

Deluxe Skeleton LB 60

Malleus 65

Scaphoid (Missing second head) 70

Tibius 65 (missing second head)- Pending

Bryophitus 55

Lord Bardric 65

Thallyn Frostbow 85

Torrion 70

