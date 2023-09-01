Yesterday, 11:36 PM #1 CKWG Masterpiece Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Vancouver Posts: 1,032 Massive 150+ Transformers figures for Sale Price in CAD, shipping is extra



PIC 1 Siege War for Cybertron figures Sealed, never opened:

Crosshairs $40 HOLD

Hound $35

Refraktor ( Reflector ) X3 $120 set of 3

Seeker Rainmaker 3 pack ( Acid Storm , Ion Storm , Nova Storm ) $120

Megatron $50

Soundblaster SG-EX Takara version $100

Apeface $40

Jetfire $160

Astrotrain $80

Laserbeak and Ravage $50

Storm Cloud and Visper $12 SOLD

Roadhandler and Swindler $10

Topshot and Flak $10



PIC 2 Earthrise figures Sealed, never opened:

Quintesson Judge $90

Snapdragon $48

Allicon $40

Cliffjumper $48

Trailbreaker $40

Bluestreak $45

Starscream $40

Skywarp and Thundercracker $135

Optimus Prime $90

Sky Lynx $130

Grapple $28 HOLD

Slitherfang $6



PIC 3 Kingdom figures Sealed, never opened:

Dinobot $55

Optimus Primal $45 HOLD

Tigatron $23

Rhinox $23

Airazor $20

Red Alert $35

Rodimus Prime $110

Huffer $33

Ultra Magnus $45

Pipes $18

Tracks $28

Inferno $45 HOLD

Warpath $35

Cyclonus $35

Blaster w/ Eject $35



PIC 4 Legacy figures Sealed, never opened:

Galvatron $50

Blitzwing $50

Transmetal 2 Megatron $55

Twincast $45

Dirge $45

Skids $23

Pointblank $30

Insecticons set of 3 ( Shrapnel Bombshell Kickback ) $125

Needlenose $35

Menasor Stunticons set of 5 ( Motormaster Deadend Dragstrip Breakdown Wildrider ) with DNK-38 upgrade kit $350

Red Cog $42

Minerva $38 HOLD

Beachcomber $50

Devcon $48



PIC 5 Studio Series 86 figures Sealed, never opened:

Gnaw x3 $33 each

Blurr $28

Jazz $38

Kup $28

Dinobot Sludge $75

Grimlock and Wheelie $180 SOLD

Coronation Starscream $40

Dinobot Slug ( Slag ) and Daniel Witwicky $85

Scourge $50

Ratchet $47

Ironhide $45

Sweep $40

Wreck-gar $35

Junkheap $45

Wheelie $15

Rumble ( blue ) $28 HOLD

Frenzy ( red ) $28

Exo-suit Spike Witwicky $14

Brawn $38 HOLD

Arcee $25

Perceptor $30



PIC 6 Misc figures , exclusives and Generation Select Sealed, never opened:

Cosmos $75 HOLD

Road Hauler $30

Galaxy Shuttle $110

A Hero is Born 2 pack ( Orion Pax & Alpha Trion ) $100

Covert Agent Ravage $60

Behold Galvatron ! Unicron Companion Pack $120

Magnificus $35

Diaclone Universe Twintwist $37

TT-GS09 Super Megatron $190

Buzzworthy Origin Bumblebee $45 SOLD

TT-GS04 Skalor / Gulf $45 SOLD

TT-GS02 Seawing / Kraken $45 SOLD

TT-GS03 Snaptrap / Turtler $70 SOLD

TT-GS06 Nautilator / Lobclaw $45 SOLD

Alternate Universe Optimus Prime $95

Star Convoy $190

Soundwave Spy Patrol Unit $55

Bugbite $40

Artfire & Nightstick $45

Decepticon Exhaust $38

Galactic Odyssey - Botropolis Rescue Mission $95

Galactic Odyssey - Dominus Criminal Pursuit $100

Shattered Glass Optimus Prime and Shattered Glass Ratchet $85



PIC 7 Misc figures , exclusives, Netflix , Japanese Takara figures Sealed, never opened:

Netflix Optimus Prime with axes $85

Netflix Optimus Primal with Rattrap $45

Netflix Soundwave with Laserbeak and Ravage $85

Netflix Sparkless Seeker $40

Titans Return Overlord $110

Takara LG-EX God Ginrai giftset with 3 headmaster juniors $270 HOLD

Hasbro Pulse exclusive Prime Hades Megatron $55

Hasbro Pulse exclusive Prime Breakdown & Jet Vehicon 2 pack $160

Quintesson Pit of Judgement $180

Takara LG-EX Big Powered giftset ( Dai Atlas , Roadfire , Sonic Bomber ) $270

Takara Nemesis Bridge 3 pack ( Shockwave Soundwave Megatron with throne ) $165

Buzzworthy Creatures Collide 4 pack ( Goldbug Ransack Skywasp Predacon Scorponok ) $100

TransArt Black Agent ( 3rd Party Beast Wars Ravage ) $75

Shattered Glass Slicer with comic $90

Shattered Glass Blaster and Rewind with comic $70

Shattered Glass Megatron $150

Studio Series 83 Bumblebee Movie Soundwave $50

R.E.D. Optimus Prime $27

R.E.D. Megatron $30

R.E.D. Soundwave $27

R.E.D. Galvatron $35



PIC 8 loose complete figures:

Beast Wars Transmetal Optimal Optimus - complete with instructions $95

Siege Shockwave - complete with instructions $55

Siege Megatron - complete $40 HOLD

Siege Springer - complete $38

Earthrise Doubledealer - complete with instructions $60 SOLD

Titan Returns Blitzwing - complete $25

Kingdom Beast Wars Megatron - complete $40

Earthrise Thrust - complete with instructions $85

Legacy Tarn - complete with instructions $55

Siege Soundblaster Walmart exclusive - complete with instructions $55

Universe Darkwing - complete with Renderform 3rd party upgrade head and guns $45

Earthrise Sunstreaker - complete with instructions $40

Kingdom Sideswipe from 2 pack - - complete $45

Netflix Elita-1 - complete with instructions $25

Studio Series 86 Blurr - complete $20

Studio Series 86 Wheelie - complete $8

Legacy Bomb-burst - complete with instructions $7

Titan Returns Hardhead - complete $15

Titan Returns Highbrow - complete $20

Titan Returns Chromedome - complete $20

Titan Returns Mindwipe - complete $17

Titan Returns Skullcruncher - complete $18

Titan Returns Weirdwolf - complete $18



PIC 9 opened, complete with box figures:

Kingdom Rattrap $10

Legacy Iguanus $8

Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Ravage $6

Legacy Kickback $25 HOLD

Netflix Bumblebee $50 HOLD

LG 12 Windblade $60

Kingdom Waspinator $20

Kingdom Blackarachnia $18

Netflix Cheetor $25

Studio Series 86 Jazz $28

Golden Disk Terrorsaur $45

Kingdom Tigatron $17

Kingdom Rhinox $18

Kingdom Dinobot $45 SOLD

Studio Series 86 Hot Rod $60

Earthrise Prowl and Ironhide 2 pack $135

Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus $90

Kingdom Inferno $35

Earthrise Hoist $30

Earthrise Wheeljack $23

Earthrise Smokescreen $40

Siege Mirage $42

Kingdom Red Alert $27 HOLD

Earthrise Trailbreaker $33



PIC 10 Haslab Victory Deathsaurus - Mint in Sealed Shipping Box $350 Attached Thumbnails









