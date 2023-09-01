Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Massive 150+ Transformers figures for Sale
Price in CAD, shipping is extra

PIC 1 Siege War for Cybertron figures Sealed, never opened:
Crosshairs $40 HOLD
Hound $35
Refraktor ( Reflector ) X3 $120 set of 3
Seeker Rainmaker 3 pack ( Acid Storm , Ion Storm , Nova Storm ) $120
Megatron $50
Soundblaster SG-EX Takara version $100
Apeface $40
Jetfire $160
Astrotrain $80
Laserbeak and Ravage $50
Storm Cloud and Visper $12 SOLD
Roadhandler and Swindler $10
Topshot and Flak $10

PIC 2 Earthrise figures Sealed, never opened:
Quintesson Judge $90
Snapdragon $48
Allicon $40
Cliffjumper $48
Trailbreaker $40
Bluestreak $45
Starscream $40
Skywarp and Thundercracker $135
Optimus Prime $90
Sky Lynx $130
Grapple $28 HOLD
Slitherfang $6

PIC 3 Kingdom figures Sealed, never opened:
Dinobot $55
Optimus Primal $45 HOLD
Tigatron $23
Rhinox $23
Airazor $20
Red Alert $35
Rodimus Prime $110
Huffer $33
Ultra Magnus $45
Pipes $18
Tracks $28
Inferno $45 HOLD
Warpath $35
Cyclonus $35
Blaster w/ Eject $35

PIC 4 Legacy figures Sealed, never opened:
Galvatron $50
Blitzwing $50
Transmetal 2 Megatron $55
Twincast $45
Dirge $45
Skids $23
Pointblank $30
Insecticons set of 3 ( Shrapnel Bombshell Kickback ) $125
Needlenose $35
Menasor Stunticons set of 5 ( Motormaster Deadend Dragstrip Breakdown Wildrider ) with DNK-38 upgrade kit $350
Red Cog $42
Minerva $38 HOLD
Beachcomber $50
Devcon $48

PIC 5 Studio Series 86 figures Sealed, never opened:
Gnaw x3 $33 each
Blurr $28
Jazz $38
Kup $28
Dinobot Sludge $75
Grimlock and Wheelie $180 SOLD
Coronation Starscream $40
Dinobot Slug ( Slag ) and Daniel Witwicky $85
Scourge $50
Ratchet $47
Ironhide $45
Sweep $40
Wreck-gar $35
Junkheap $45
Wheelie $15
Rumble ( blue ) $28 HOLD
Frenzy ( red ) $28
Exo-suit Spike Witwicky $14
Brawn $38 HOLD
Arcee $25
Perceptor $30

PIC 6 Misc figures , exclusives and Generation Select Sealed, never opened:
Cosmos $75 HOLD
Road Hauler $30
Galaxy Shuttle $110
A Hero is Born 2 pack ( Orion Pax & Alpha Trion ) $100
Covert Agent Ravage $60
Behold Galvatron ! Unicron Companion Pack $120
Magnificus $35
Diaclone Universe Twintwist $37
TT-GS09 Super Megatron $190
Buzzworthy Origin Bumblebee $45 SOLD
TT-GS04 Skalor / Gulf $45 SOLD
TT-GS02 Seawing / Kraken $45 SOLD
TT-GS03 Snaptrap / Turtler $70 SOLD
TT-GS06 Nautilator / Lobclaw $45 SOLD
Alternate Universe Optimus Prime $95
Star Convoy $190
Soundwave Spy Patrol Unit $55
Bugbite $40
Artfire & Nightstick $45
Decepticon Exhaust $38
Galactic Odyssey - Botropolis Rescue Mission $95
Galactic Odyssey - Dominus Criminal Pursuit $100
Shattered Glass Optimus Prime and Shattered Glass Ratchet $85

PIC 7 Misc figures , exclusives, Netflix , Japanese Takara figures Sealed, never opened:
Netflix Optimus Prime with axes $85
Netflix Optimus Primal with Rattrap $45
Netflix Soundwave with Laserbeak and Ravage $85
Netflix Sparkless Seeker $40
Titans Return Overlord $110
Takara LG-EX God Ginrai giftset with 3 headmaster juniors $270 HOLD
Hasbro Pulse exclusive Prime Hades Megatron $55
Hasbro Pulse exclusive Prime Breakdown & Jet Vehicon 2 pack $160
Quintesson Pit of Judgement $180
Takara LG-EX Big Powered giftset ( Dai Atlas , Roadfire , Sonic Bomber ) $270
Takara Nemesis Bridge 3 pack ( Shockwave Soundwave Megatron with throne ) $165
Buzzworthy Creatures Collide 4 pack ( Goldbug Ransack Skywasp Predacon Scorponok ) $100
TransArt Black Agent ( 3rd Party Beast Wars Ravage ) $75
Shattered Glass Slicer with comic $90
Shattered Glass Blaster and Rewind with comic $70
Shattered Glass Megatron $150
Studio Series 83 Bumblebee Movie Soundwave $50
R.E.D. Optimus Prime $27
R.E.D. Megatron $30
R.E.D. Soundwave $27
R.E.D. Galvatron $35

PIC 8 loose complete figures:
Beast Wars Transmetal Optimal Optimus - complete with instructions $95
Siege Shockwave - complete with instructions $55
Siege Megatron - complete $40 HOLD
Siege Springer - complete $38
Earthrise Doubledealer - complete with instructions $60 SOLD
Titan Returns Blitzwing - complete $25
Kingdom Beast Wars Megatron - complete $40
Earthrise Thrust - complete with instructions $85
Legacy Tarn - complete with instructions $55
Siege Soundblaster Walmart exclusive - complete with instructions $55
Universe Darkwing - complete with Renderform 3rd party upgrade head and guns $45
Earthrise Sunstreaker - complete with instructions $40
Kingdom Sideswipe from 2 pack - - complete $45
Netflix Elita-1 - complete with instructions $25
Studio Series 86 Blurr - complete $20
Studio Series 86 Wheelie - complete $8
Legacy Bomb-burst - complete with instructions $7
Titan Returns Hardhead - complete $15
Titan Returns Highbrow - complete $20
Titan Returns Chromedome - complete $20
Titan Returns Mindwipe - complete $17
Titan Returns Skullcruncher - complete $18
Titan Returns Weirdwolf - complete $18

PIC 9 opened, complete with box figures:
Kingdom Rattrap $10
Legacy Iguanus $8
Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Ravage $6
Legacy Kickback $25 HOLD
Netflix Bumblebee $50 HOLD
LG 12 Windblade $60
Kingdom Waspinator $20
Kingdom Blackarachnia $18
Netflix Cheetor $25
Studio Series 86 Jazz $28
Golden Disk Terrorsaur $45
Kingdom Tigatron $17
Kingdom Rhinox $18
Kingdom Dinobot $45 SOLD
Studio Series 86 Hot Rod $60
Earthrise Prowl and Ironhide 2 pack $135
Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus $90
Kingdom Inferno $35
Earthrise Hoist $30
Earthrise Wheeljack $23
Earthrise Smokescreen $40
Siege Mirage $42
Kingdom Red Alert $27 HOLD
Earthrise Trailbreaker $33

PIC 10 Haslab Victory Deathsaurus - Mint in Sealed Shipping Box $350
